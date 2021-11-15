AVANT PREMIERE FOR THE UNDER 30S Comes to La Monnaie Next Month

Few operas are as 'operatic' as Norma. From the first note to the final chord, Vincenzo Bellini's Bel Canto classic is a heart-rending work with fiery music, but La Monnaie's latest production also has a surprisingly topical political dimension. La Monnaie is offering everyone aged under 30 the chance to attend the pre-dress rehearsal of this end-of-year show. You will be allocated a first or second category seat (no choice) for just 10 euros! Before the performance, we will also ensure you receive a personal welcome.

If you would like to be in the audience, fill in the application form in the company's newsletter and you will be notified as soon as you can order your tickets.

The performance takes place on 9 December 2021.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/2193-avant-premiere-for-the-under-30s