William Shakespeare's HENRY V Returns to Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company continues its 19th Season with William Shakespeare's historical epic, Henry V, directed by Alec Wild. Henry V runs from Apr. 22 to May 15, with previews Apr. 20 and 21, and press night Apr. 22.



Shakespeare's most famous play about war is being presented at CSC's downtown Baltimore theatre for the first time, having last been staged in 2007 at the company's former home in Ellicott City. CSC produced the preceding two installments of the Henry series in 2019, with back-to-back productions of Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.



CSC's Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin is eager to stage Henry V because of its popular appeal and accessible themes. "Henry V is an audience favorite and, coming out of the pandemic, we wanted to offer a crowd pleaser that also spoke powerfully to our time," she says. "We have so much to learn watching King Henry grapple with eternal questions of leadership and the ambiguous way in which Shakespeare deals with themes of war. It has been debated for centuries whether or not Shakespeare was glorifying or condemning military action-or both."



Having been crowned king of England at the end of Henry IV, Part 2, Henry V picks up with the young monarch looking to prove himself-not only as the rightful ruler of France, but as someone deserving of his titles and worthy of his subjects' loyalty. After the French refuse to accept him as ruler, and an attempt is made on his life, Henry stands firm in his decision to invade France with his army, in spite of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Director Alec Wild, Senior Director of the Academy for Classical Acting at Shakespeare Theatre Company, says the play examines the complexity of war and heroism: "Shakespeare knew, as we know now, that 'honorable action' is a contradiction in terms. The reasons to go to war are myriad: political expediency, greed, power, ego, personal grudge, revenge, religion, fear, jingoism. Presidents, countries-kings-don't often go to war for honorable reasons. They do, however, use 'honorable reasons' to sell war to the people actually fighting it."

New York-based actor, Samuel Adams, who studied under Wild at the Academy for Classical Acting, makes his CSC debut as the beleaguered King Henry V. He will be joined onstage by CSC Company Members Ian Charles, Michael Crowley, Terrance Fleming, Jonas Grey, and Lesley Malin. The cast is rounded out by Oz Heligilman, DJ Horne, Bess Kaye, Morgan Pavey, Dawn Thomas Reidy, Sam Richie, Teresa Spencer, and Ryan Tumulty.





For health and safety information on COVID-19 precautions, procedures, and requirements, visit www.chesapeareshakespeare.com or call the box office at 410-244-8570 for the most up-to-date information.