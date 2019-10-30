Way Off Broadway Celebrates The Holidays With STAGE DOOR CHRISTMAS

The most popular show of the year at Way Off Broadway is always the dinner theatre's original holiday production. In past seasons, tickets for the holiday presentation have often sold out before the show even opens making them the hottest ticket at the area's only year-round producing theatre. This year, Way Off Broadway will give audiences something of a glimpse, albeit a slightly exaggerated one, of what goes into putting on a holiday show with Stage Door Christmas.

Every year, theatre companies from coast to coast put on their big holiday productions. Annie is always a favorite Christmas show, as are Meet Me In St. Louis and White Christmas. But in Stage Door Christmas, in a quaint New England town, the Port Whitney Players always put on an original Christmas extravaganza - written, directed, produced, and designed by the company's over-taxed and exhausted director. Whether a big professional regional theatre or a small community theatre, sometimes what happens during rehearsal and backstage is much more entertaining than what the audience gets to see. Stage Door Christmas takes the audience behind the scenes as this cast of zany characters rehearse then put on the town's annual Christmas spectacular. It's a peak behind the theatrical curtain that will leave audiences roaring with laughter while at the same time still celebrating all the joys of the season.

Stage Door Christmas features a cast of extremely familiar faces to area audiences including Brandon Bedore, Jessica Billones, Trey T. Kiska, Alexis Krey, Melissa Ann Martin, Sarah Melinda, Steve Steele, Jordan B. Stocksdale, Joseph Waeyaert, and Megan E. West.

Stage Door Christmas was written by Justin M. Kiska, who has now written eleven of Way Off Broadway's last sixteen holiday production and is directed by Bill Kiska, with music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale.

The show will run November 30 - December 21, 2019, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on December 1st, 8th, and 15th. For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For matinees, doors open at 12:30 p.m. for lunch with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Tickets for a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $47; Saturday evenings, tickets are $50. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about Way Off Broadway or any of its productions, including its Family Theatre production, Elf - The Musical Jr., visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.





