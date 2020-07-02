Way Off Broadway Announces Postponed Opening for MARY POPPINS

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, which earlier announced it would be reopening with a production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, has announced the opening will be postponed until August 7th following a recent spike in Coronavirus cases around the nation.

Bill Kiska, the theatre's Executive Producer and CEO released the following announcement:

"As we've all learned over these last three and a half months, the only thing constant is change. Every day we are looking at the newest information and latest guidelines being provided by all levels of government. This has been how we've been making our decisions with regard to Way Off Broadway moving forward through this global health pandemic. Because at the heart of it all, our main focus is the health and safety of our guests and staff while bringing live entertainment back to the stage.

"Way Off Broadway's operations have been adapted to accommodate for all of the new health guidelines and requirements. We are ready to begin welcoming guests back to the theatre once again. However, as we've said, we will adapt our plans using the most up-to-date information available.

"That is where we find ourselves at this moment. While the number of Coronavirus cases in the state of Maryland continue to drop dramatically, as Governor Hogan said earlier today, cases around the country have been spiking by 80%. Being that Maryland is not a self-contained autonomous unit, and what affects one state nearby can easily affect another, we have decided to postpone the opening of MARY POPPINS until August 7th, allowing additional time to determine how this current wave may impact Frederick County and Maryland as a whole.

"To all of those who have already begun purchasing tickets for MARY POPPINS, please know, we are not cancelling the show at this time. In fact, we are already looking at adding additional performances when the show does open. We believe this is exactly the "spoonful of sugar" people need after these difficult months. We are simply erring on the side of caution at this time.

"As we have already announced, the Box Office will return to regular hours (Tuesday - Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.) beginning Tuesday, July 7th. During these times, we will be happy to answer any questions or assist you in anyway.

"Until we are able to open the doors and welcome you back to a performance at Way Off Broadway, stay safe and health."

To learn more about The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre and its productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

