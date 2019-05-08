Way Off Broadway Announces 2019/2020 Season

Following The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's 25th Silver Anniversary during the 2018/2019 Season, producers have unveiled WOB's upcoming 2019/2020 line-up. Known for producing classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres, Way Off Broadway normally produces five Broadway-style productions each year. With the celebration of the theatre's 25th Anniversary, the company's producers decided to "shake things up a bit" and include a sixth show for the 2019/2020 Season.

As with all of Way Off Broadway's season, there is a mix of entertainment, offering something for everyone to enjoy. The season will kick off in September with the cult favorite Little Shop of Horrors. The holidays will be celebrated with a hilarious new musical comedy written especially for WOB called Stage Door Christmas. The new year will welcome the arrival of the stage adaptation of one of literatures most beloved novels, Little Women - The Broadway Musical. For the spring, it will be all about laughs with Ken Ludwig's comical adaptation of a classic Sherlock Holmes tale, Baskerville, and Disaster! - a musical spoof of all the '70s disaster films. The season will conclude with the family musical from Disney and Cameron Mackintosh, Mary Poppins.

"It was difficult selecting the shows to follow our 25th Anniversary Season," says Justin M. Kiska, Way Off Broadway's President and Managing Director. "There were so many good titles out there. That's why we decided to include an additional show next season."

The season will kick off in September and run through August with Mainstage performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. For the evening performances, doors open for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For the Sunday matinees, doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Season tickets for 2019/2020 are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting the theatre or calling the Box Office at 301.662.6600.

To learn more about The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, its productions, or for a complete performance calendar, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is proud to have celebrated its 25th Silver Anniversary Season last year! Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's Spamalot, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, The Drowsy Chaperone, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS,The Wedding Singer, Evita, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, Annie, Bye Bye, Birdie, The King & I, ...Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph..., Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42ndStreet. In addition to its regular season, the theatre produces a number of special events throughout the year including an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus) and an interactive mysteries series.





