BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

National Philharmonic Presents BERLIOZ REQUIEM With the National Philharmonic Chorale Photo
National Philharmonic Presents BERLIOZ REQUIEM With the National Philharmonic Chorale
National Philharmonic (NatPhil) presents the 2022-2023 debut of the National Philharmonic Chorale in Louis-Hector Berlioz's Requiem. The program also celebrates conductor Stan Engebretson's storied tenure as Artistic Director of the Chorale. Berlioz Requiem is being presented for one night only at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at Strathmore.
Everyman Theatre Presents Ken Ludwigs BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery Photo
Everyman Theatre Presents Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Everyman Theatre presents KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, hilariously bringing to life literature's most famous detective. KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, directed by Laura Kepley, runs December 6, 2022 through January 1, 2023.  
Creative Alliance Welcomes Frances Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Baltimore Photo
Creative Alliance Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Baltimore
French-Algerian guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him to the stage of Baltimore's Creative Alliance on Wednesday evening, November 9th.
ArtsCentric to Present CINDERELLA, THE WORLD GOES ROUND, and More in 22/23 Season Photo
ArtsCentric to Present CINDERELLA, THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, and More in 22/23 Season
ArtsCentric is a color-conscious organization committed to reexamining traditional roles in the arts, advancing original stories of minority cultures, and fostering educational advancement to strengthen the community through the power of theatre.

