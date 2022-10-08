Vagabond Players to Continue Season with SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL This Month

Vagabond Players will continue its 107th season with the joyous production of SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL directed by Lou Otero and music directed by LeVar Betts.

With an irresistible blend of hip-swinging hits from vocal legends like Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Shirley Bassey and Lulu, this pulse-pounding, raucous musical takes audiences back to the music, style and freedom on the 1960's with such classic numbers as "Downtown," "To Sir, With Love," "Son of a Preacher Man," and many, many more. Sing along to your favorite Top of the Pops songs in this bright vinyl time capsule of a musical as five groovy gals handle the trials and tribulations of life and love during those glorious days that made England swing.

The first edition of SHOUT! appeared on stage in New York in 2000 before transferring to London, where it was nominated as Best Musical by WhatsOnStage and had critics raving during its sold-out run in 2001. The Times cheered, SHOUT! "captures all the soulful heartbreak of the '60s diva songbook." Good Morning America called SHOUT! "The hottest new musical in New York." TimeOut raved "SHOUT! rivals Jersey Boys for sheer fun." "Sassy, saucy and immensely satisfying... it's simply smashing!" glowed the New Jersey Courier-Post.

SHOUT! is co-created by Phillip George and David Lowenstein with mod musings & groovy gab by Peter Charles Morris and Phillip George.

SHOUT! opens Friday, October 21 and runs through Sunday, November 20, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include: a special Saturday matinee on November 5 at 2 p.m. and a $16 Thursdays on Broadway performance November 17 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Discounts and group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

SHOUT! The Mod Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Graphic Design: Sarah Hepworth