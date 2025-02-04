Vagabond Players Continues 109th Season With ART

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vagabond Players will continue its 109th season with Yasmina Reza’s award winning ART! Performances will begin this month and continue until March.

Serge has bought a seemingly all white abstract painting for an outrageous sum. Marc sees the purchase as not only ludicrous, but as an insult to him and their longstanding friendship. Yvan, the most neurotic of yes-men, tries to serve as a mediator between the two men, but inadvertently adds fuel to the fire that is about to blow up in everyone’s face. In a hold-your-breath climax, their trust and faith in one another is put to the ultimate test. Whiplash fast as a racehorse, bubbly as champagne, with crackling intelligence and surprising depth, ART will have you thinking and talking about Serge, Marc and Yvan long after you’ve met them at Vagabond Players.

ART opens Friday, Feb. 21 and runs through Sunday, March 16, with weekly performances Fridays/ Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. And check out a special “Thursdays on Broadway” performance Mar. 13 at 8 p.m. when all tickets are just $10.

Comments