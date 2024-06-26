Tickets To Baltimore Engagement Of Cirque Du Soleil's SONGBLAZERS Now On Sale To The General Public

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets to Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers, which will perform in Baltimore at The Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center from December 20-29, 2024, are now on sale to the general public. Details at at www.cirquedusoleil.com/songblazers.

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are excited to present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. This dynamic theatrical production pays tribute to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music and is the 17th time Cirque du Soleil will visit Charm City. Charting the journey of two main characters as they forge their own path to country recognition, Songblazers promises an unforgettable experience for audiences. Currently in its creation process, Songblazers is set to premiere in Nashville this July.

Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of country music, Songblazers pays homage to the legendary trailblazers of the past while embracing the vibrant talents of contemporary artists. Audiences are invited to witness breathtaking acrobatics, awe-inspiring aerial acts, and displays of extraordinary strength. As the crowd grooves to beloved country tunes, they will be entranced by the breathtaking skills of Cirque du Soleil artists, honoring the rich tradition of country music while embracing its evolving spirit.

In an exciting addition, Cirque du Soleil proudly announced its collaboration with Sam Williams, a contemporary country artist, grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr, for the creation of an original song for the show Songblazers. Fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy, CARNIVAL HEART, is inspired by a personal yearning of self-discovery, friendship, and hope. Williams wrote the spellbinding new song with fellow songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston.

"The title idea came to me pretty easily after becoming acquainted with Cirque du Soleil," says Williams. "Where I come from, most people don't get to go to the circus. We go to county fairs and carnivals, and the carnival in a small town is filled with joy, excitement, mystery, euphoria, you name it. That feeling is one you always remember, and I think the roller coaster of emotions lines up with what you want to feel seeing such an incredibly beautiful production such as Cirque's."

Listen to Sam Williams' Carnival Heart (from Cirque du Soleil Songblazers) HERE.

