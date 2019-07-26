Tickets On Sale Now for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Baltimore

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on sale July 26th, 2019 for Baltimore's triumphant return engagement at the Hippodrome Theatre. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America. To purchase tickets, visit BaltimoreHippodrome.com, call 800.343.3403 or visit the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office at the corner of Eutaw St and Baltimore St. For the most up-to-date pricing information, please visit Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/ustour/

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, "Having received great critical acclaim in the U.K. and North America, I am really pleased that Laurence Connor's new production of PHANTOM will continue to tour the U.S. playing in tandem with the Broadway production which just celebrated 31 years at the Majestic Theatre."

Cameron Mackintosh said, "With PHANTOM still the reigning champion as the longest-running production on Broadway after 31 phenomenal years, with no end in sight, I'm delighted that this spectacular new production of PHANTOM has been as well-received in the U.S. as the brilliant original and has already been seen by over 4.5 million people across North America since it opened in November 2013. With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson's amazing costumes, the new PHANTOM is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again."





