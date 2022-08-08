Tickets On Sale For The Howard County Arts Council's 25th Annual Celebration Of The Arts Gala!

Reserve your tickets now for Howard County's signature arts event! The 25th annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 6-10 p.m. at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College, Columbia, MD.

Tickets are $100 and $50 online at hocoarts.org/celebration, by phone at 410-313-ARTS (2787), or in the Howard County Arts Council office at 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

The Celebration begins at 6 p.m. with a reception featuring culinary delicacies from area restaurants, a Gala Art Auction of amazing works by local artists, and wonderful live musical performances. At 8 p.m., guests will take their seats for the main event: a special 20th anniversary All-Star edition of the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition and the presentation of the Howie Awards! $100 tickets include the reception, art auction, and reserved seats in the Smith Theatre; $50 tickets include the reception, art auction, and general seating in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre for a simulcast of the performances and awards.

The Rising Star Performing Arts Competition showcases emerging performing artists or small ensembles (ages 18-35) - who live, work or study in Howard County - competing for a no-strings-attached professional development cash award. This year, to commemorate the competition's 20th anniversary, past Rising Star winners will return to perform for a chance to recapture the title of Rising Star and take home the $5,000 prize. The audience will select the winner by popular vote, with the winner announced live on stage. The Rising Stars returning to this year's Celebration are: Curtis Bannister, Musical Theatre (2019); MaryKate Brouillet, Musical Theatre (2021); Samantha McEwen Deininger, Musical Theatre (2012); Mark Edwards, Classical Guitar (2016); Gabriel Hightower, Cello (2020); and Junghoon Park, Piano (2018).

The Howie Awards honor individuals or businesses that have made a significant impact on the arts in Howard County. This year's recipients are Michael Blackman, Outstanding Artist; and Kassidy Sharp, Outstanding Arts Educator. A special Legacy in the Arts Award will also be presented posthumously to visual artist Ed Kidera.

Dr. Daria J. Willis, president of Howard Community College, will act as Honorary Chair for the evening. Joseph W. Ritsch, Producing Artist Director, Rep Stage, will serve as Event Emcee.

As the Arts Council's main source of individual and corporate funding, the Celebration helps to support the Arts Council's grants and education programs for children and adults throughout the year. The Celebration is also an important showcase for local performing and visual artists. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit us online at hocoarts.org/celebration or call 410-313-ARTS (2787).