The Vagabond Players Present BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

The Vagabond Players continues its 104th season with Neil Simon's acclaimed Broadway hit, BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS.

It's 1937, and teenager Eugene Morris Jerome is obsessed with everything there is to know about girls, the New York Yankees and becoming a writer, while his crowded family struggles through the Great Depression and the fear of a pending war in Europe. Simon's deeply moving and hilariously entertaining comedy is a funny, nostalgic, joyful and heartrending portrayal of adolescence and the all-to-real adult problems that accelerate it----proving once again that great humor is timeless.

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS opens Friday, January 10 and runs through Sunday, February 9, with a special $10 Thursdays On Broadway performance on February 6 at 8:00 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special group rates available online. Located at 806 S. Broadway, the Vagabond Theatre is easily accessible to patrons.

Brighton Beach Memoirs is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Graphic Design by John Macia





