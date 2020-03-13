The Hippodrome Theatre Postpones Two Upcoming Performances

The Hippodrome Theatre has made the following announcement regarding upcoming show postponements:

Governor Larry Hogan has issued an order to cancel or postpone gatherings of 250 persons or more. As a result, the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome Theatre, will postpone all performances for the following events following this order:

Celtic Woman Celebration - The 15th Anniversary Tour

The Band's Visit

IF YOU ARE A TICKET HOLDER FOR ONE OF THESE EVENTS, PLEASE HOLD ONTO YOUR TICKETS AS WE WORK TO RESCHEDULE THEIR PERFORMANCES IN BALTIMORE. We will be in touch in the next 7-14 days with more information on the status of this event.



We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our audience, staff, cast and crew before anything else.



All performances for the remaining shows at the Hippodrome Theatre are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, we will send an update to all impacted ticket holders. We look forward to welcoming you back into a clean and safe gathering space for our community to enjoy the shared experience of seeing stories unfold live on stage.



Thank you for your patience and your continued support.





