MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, HAMILTON, THE OUTSIDERS, And More Lead Hippodrome’s 2026–2027 Broadway Season

Season also includes engagements of HELL’S KITCHEN and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.
The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026–2027 Hippodrome Broadway Series, presented by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. The announcement was made by Ron Legler, President of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center.
The season will include eight subscription productions, two season options, multiple North American tour launches, and several Baltimore market debuts.
September 13–19, 2026
North American Tour Launch
The season will open with Maybe Happy Ending, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production explores connection and identity through a futuristic love story.
November 17–22, 2026
Baltimore Market Debut
Inspired by the music and life of Alicia Keys, Hell’s Kitchen is set in New York City and features a score drawn from Keys’ catalog alongside new material.
January 5–10, 2027
A new North American tour of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic will arrive in Baltimore, featuring the story of Maria and the von Trapp family.
February 2–7, 2027
Adapted from the 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is a musical comedy centered on rivalry, vanity, and immortality.
March 9–28, 2027
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize–winning musical returns to Baltimore, chronicling the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
April 20–25, 2027
Baltimore Market Debut
Based on S.E. Hinton’s novel, The Outsiders follows Ponyboy Curtis and the Greasers in 1960s Oklahoma as they navigate identity, class, and belonging.
May 15–22, 2027
North American Tour Launch
Based on the 1989 film, Heathers The Musical is set at Westerberg High, where popularity and power collide.
June 16–20, 2027
The season will conclude with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, marking the first North American tour of the musical in more than 25 years.
October 25–November 1, 2026
The pop-concert-style musical reimagining the six wives of Henry VIII returns to Baltimore following a sold-out engagement in 2023.
December 17–27, 2026
Cirque du Soleil’s holiday production returns as a family-focused seasonal option.
The eight-show 2026–2027 Hippodrome Broadway Series subscription includes:
Maybe Happy Ending
Hell’s Kitchen
The Sound of Music
Death Becomes Her
Hamilton
The Outsiders
Heathers The Musical
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Season options include SIX and ’Twas the Night Before….
Three productions—Maybe Happy Ending, SIX, and Heathers The Musical—are eligible for Maryland’s Theatrical Tax Credit Program.
Current subscribers may renew beginning January 15. New patrons may join the priority waitlist, with subscription packages expected to go on sale in March 2026. Eight-show subscription packages begin at $343.
Subscriptions are available:
Online at BaltimoreHippodrome.com/Season
By phone at 800-343-3103 (Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.)
In person at the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office
Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced later in the year. Group sales for parties of 10 or more are available.
