MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, HAMILTON, THE OUTSIDERS, And More Lead Hippodrome’s 2026–2027 Broadway Season

The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026–2027 Hippodrome Broadway Series, presented by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. The announcement was made by Ron Legler, President of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center.

The season will include eight subscription productions, two season options, multiple North American tour launches, and several Baltimore market debuts.

2026–2027 HIPPODROME BROADWAY SERIES

Maybe Happy Ending

September 13–19, 2026

North American Tour Launch

The season will open with Maybe Happy Ending, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production explores connection and identity through a futuristic love story.

Hell’s Kitchen

November 17–22, 2026

Baltimore Market Debut

Inspired by the music and life of Alicia Keys, Hell’s Kitchen is set in New York City and features a score drawn from Keys’ catalog alongside new material.

The Sound of Music

January 5–10, 2027

A new North American tour of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic will arrive in Baltimore, featuring the story of Maria and the von Trapp family.

Death Becomes Her

February 2–7, 2027

Adapted from the 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is a musical comedy centered on rivalry, vanity, and immortality.

Hamilton

March 9–28, 2027

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize–winning musical returns to Baltimore, chronicling the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The Outsiders

April 20–25, 2027

Baltimore Market Debut

Based on S.E. Hinton’s novel, The Outsiders follows Ponyboy Curtis and the Greasers in 1960s Oklahoma as they navigate identity, class, and belonging.

Heathers The Musical

May 15–22, 2027

North American Tour Launch

Based on the 1989 film, Heathers The Musical is set at Westerberg High, where popularity and power collide.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

June 16–20, 2027

The season will conclude with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, marking the first North American tour of the musical in more than 25 years.

SEASON OPTIONS

SIX

October 25–November 1, 2026

The pop-concert-style musical reimagining the six wives of Henry VIII returns to Baltimore following a sold-out engagement in 2023.

’Twas the Night Before…

December 17–27, 2026

Cirque du Soleil’s holiday production returns as a family-focused seasonal option.

Season options include SIX and ’Twas the Night Before….

Three productions—Maybe Happy Ending, SIX, and Heathers The Musical—are eligible for Maryland’s Theatrical Tax Credit Program.

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND TICKETS

Current subscribers may renew beginning January 15. New patrons may join the priority waitlist, with subscription packages expected to go on sale in March 2026. Eight-show subscription packages begin at $343.

Subscriptions are available:

Online at BaltimoreHippodrome.com/Season

By phone at 800-343-3103 (Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.)

In person at the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office

Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced later in the year. Group sales for parties of 10 or more are available.