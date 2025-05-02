 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP Begins At Everyman Theatre This Month

Running May 18- June 22.

By: May. 02, 2025
THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP Begins At Everyman Theatre This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Everyman Theatre has announced the upcoming  production of Charles Ludlam's beloved comedy, The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful,  running May 18 - June 22, 2025. 

The play takes the audience on a wild journey through the realms of gothic  horror and melodrama. The actors delve into the enigmatic events surrounding the title character,  Irma Vep. It is filled with vampires, werewolves, mummies, unexpected twists, and comedic  escapades. Having these elements of camp and drag requires tremendous energy, lightning speed,  and extreme commitment, and actors who take on this challenge are often praised for their ability  to master farce and physical comedy in an exhilarating show like this. 

Everyman's production will feature the exceptional talents of Resident Company Member Bruce Randolph Nelson (Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None), who is performing in this high camp classic for the third time. This production marks Nelson's 50th production at Everyman.  Joining him will be Resident Company Member Zack Powell (Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of  Virginia Woolf), who has showcased his versatility in numerous productions and brings his dynamic  presence to the stage for this laugh-out-loud comedy.  

“Get ready for a tour-de-force of comedic acting! The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a  playful and wildly entertaining journey through classic gothic tropes, all brought to life by two  incredibly talented performers. It's a testament to their skill and a guaranteed evening of laughter  and theatrical magic, states Founder, Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi. “I'm so excited to share  this remarkable piece of theatre with our audience.”  

The creative team for this production features Director, Joseph W. Ritsch (The Importance of Being Earnest) Resident Company Members Daniel Ettinger (Set Design), David Burdick (Costume  Design). Everyman's own Lighting Supervisor Juan M. Juarez (Lighting Design), German Martinez (Sound Design), Denise O'Brien (Wig Design), Resident Company Member Gary Logan (Dialect  Coach), Resident Company Member Lewis Shaw (Fights and Intimacy), and Resident Company 

Member Robyn Quick (Dramaturgy). The Stage Management team is led by Resident Stage  Manager Cat Wallis. 

"Charles Ludlam masterfully took the emotions of a horrific time for the LGBTQ+ community and  flipped it on its head, turning fear and uncertainty into this masterpiece of camp," remarked  Director Joseph W. Ritsch. Perhaps Ludlam has shown us that revolution is not about succumbing  to our fears, yet instead it is about metamorphosing our rage into a love that will see us  through...and if that love is donning a sequined gown and a glorious wig, aren't we all for the better?  I hope you'll join us for a hysterical gay ol' time with this tour de force cast and outstanding creative  team.” 

The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful was written in 1984 by Ludlam with the intent of having  he and his life partner, Everett Quinton, perform together, and uses actors in drag to create  humorous situations while also challenging societal norms. Its atmosphere of horror and mystery  mirrored the fear and loss gripping the gay community during the early AIDS crisis. Staged when  LGBTQ+ rights were limited and recalling an era when crossdressing—essential for its two actors  playing all roles—was illegal in places like New York City. The play sparked controversy. Its  elaborate theatricality and required transformations become not just comedic, but a metaphor for  navigating identity and survival amidst fear, loss, and prohibitive laws. 

There are 40 public performances scheduled for this production, starting with a special Pay-What You-Choose Performance on Sunday, March 23. Weekday and weekend performances run through  Sunday, April 20. Tickets start at $48, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for  every performance. 

Tickets are on sale now at everymantheatre.org or by contacting the box office  at boxoffice@everymantheatre.org or calling 410.752.2208. Standard box office hours are Monday  through Friday 12pm-5pm and closed on Saturday and Sunday (unless in production.) The Box  Office will open 2 hours before every performance, including weekends. 

Special Performances 

• Sunday May 18, 7pm- Pay- What- You -Choose: This final dress rehearsal will be open to  the public the Sunday leading into Preview Week. General Admission seating is on a first  come-first serve basis. Click here for more information. 

• Sunday, May 18, 5:30 PM -Theatre –Night-For -Teens: A social event for high-school aged  students who want to see a play and meet other teens interested in theatre. Students  in grades 9-12 are invited to join us for dinner inside access to the show, pre- and post show discussions with production artists. TNT purchase includes tickets to see the show at  7PM that evening. More details here. 

• Tuesday- Thursday May 20/21/22, 7PM-Preview Performances: Be among the first  audiences to see The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful during one of our three preview  performances.  

• Tuesday, May 27, 12:00PM- Midweek Lunchtime Matinee: A special early start time offers  students, colleagues, or any theater lover a chance to break up their day with big laughs for  lunch.  

• Thursday, June 5, 5:30PM LGBTQ+ Pride Night - Join Everyman for an enchanting evening  filled with werewolves, mummies, vampires, and side- splitting laughter. Listen to the  sounds of Baltimore's own New Wave Singers. Dress to impress in your finest gothic glam,  or fabulous drag. Let's celebrate Pride in style. LGBTQ+ Legal Advocacy group, Free State  Justice, The Pride Center of Baltimore, and BPD Safe Place Initiative will be onsite for  information gathering and resource sharing. Performance of The Mystery of Irma Vep begins  at 7PM.  

• Thursday, June 5, post- performance Cast Conversation-Ticket holders are invited to stay  after the performance and meet the cast in a 30-minute facilitated talk back. 

• Sunday, June 8, 11AM The Queens of Broadway: Drag Brunch- Prepare for a dazzling  morning of show-stopping performances as the critically acclaimed Sunrize with a Z hosts  Everyman's first-ever Broadway Themed Drag Brunch! Featuring brunch favorites from The  Classic Catering People while Sunrize serves up the glitz, glamour, and unforgettable  entertainment with the sensational Stelya Manz and Venus Fastrada. For further details,  click HERE. 

• Sunday, June 15, 1PM Childcare Matinee: The Everyman Theatre Education and  Community Engagement staff will provide childcare for children ages 3 – 12 during the  show. Pricing starts at only $20 per child. Take a moment to relax and enjoy a show knowing  your child is safe and having a wonderful time with an Everyman Theatre Teaching Artist! Learn more about Everyman's childcare matinee service HERE



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos