Spring 2022 Art Music Theatre Literary Film Events Announced At McDaniel College

McDaniel College offers a variety of art, music, theatre, literary, film and other events during the spring of 2022.

All events and exhibitions at McDaniel College are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. McDaniel College is located at 2 College Hill, Westminster, Md.

SPRING 2022 SCHEDULE

* Denotes Cost Associated

Art Exhibitions:

The Esther Prangley Rice Gallery is located in Peterson Hall at McDaniel College. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 410-857-2595 or visit https://estherprangleyricegallery.com.

Icons of American Animation

Monday, Jan. 3-Saturday, March 12

Reception: Thursday, Jan. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This major exhibition emphasizes the artistic and cultural significance of American animation spanning the 20th century with a broad range of art from more than 30 studios including Disney, Fleischer, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera, UPA, MGM, Pixar and more. Curated by Robert Lemieux, associate professor of communication and cinema at McDaniel, it is on view concurrently at both McDaniel and the Carroll County Arts Council in Westminster, Md. For more information about the exhibition and related events, visit https://iconsofanimation.com.

student honors exhibition

Monday, March 21-Friday, April 1

Reception: Thursday, March 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

McDaniel College's art department showcases work by McDaniel College seniors Kaylen Buschhorn of Austin, Texas, Laurel Conover of Carnegie, Pa., Ezerae Ham of Dale City, Va., Laura Midkiff of Westminster, Md., Liz Mince of Street, Md., and Leah Wilder of Mount Airy, Md.

KATHRYN E. WENTZ JURIED UNDERGRADUATE EXHIBITION

Thursday, April 7-Friday, April 22

Opening Reception: Thursday, April 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a juror talk at 6 p.m.

This annual exhibition highlights the best undergraduate work, such as painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. All students are invited to submit up to five works they have completed while studying at McDaniel College. Winners with pieces selected for the exhibition are announced during the opening reception. Jurors for the exhibition include professional artists and art educators.

SENIOR CAPSTONE EXHIBITION

Thursday, April 28-Friday, May 13

Opening Reception: Thursday, April 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

This end-of-the-year exhibition showcases works by graduating art majors working in a range of media from two- and three-dimensional approaches to digital and new media. Students showcasing their work include India Booze of Hanover, Md., Kaylen Buschhorn of Austin, Texas, Laurel Conover of Carnegie, Pa., Kelly Creager of Taneytown, Md., Noah De la Garrigue of Alexandria, Va., Kaleigh Dumais of Rockville, Md., Julianna Frascella of Olney, Md., Ezerae Ham of Dale City, Va., Laura Midkiff of Westminster, Md., Liz Mince of Street, Md., Makenzie Noble of Tracys Landing, Md., Rebecca Seda of Westminster, Md., Joy Tarr of Cockeysville, Md., and Leah Wilder of Mount Airy, Md.

Visiting Artist Lectures:

Sponsored by Ars Nova, McDaniel's Art Club, and the Department of Art

For more information, call 410-857-2595.

eric gapstur

Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Virtual

Author, illustrator, and cartoonist Eric Gapstur presents a guest lecture about his debut graphic novel, "Sort of Super," which will be released in March by Simon & Schuster. Gapstur's work can be seen in DC and Image comics, among others. For more information about Gapstur, visit www.ericgapstur.com. Visit the Esther Prangley Rice Gallery website at https://estherprangleyricegallery.com/home.html to access the Zoom link and for more information about this event.

JERRELL GIBBS

Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.

Peterson Hall, Room 104

Baltimore-based artist Jerrell Gibbs presents a guest artist lecture. Gibbs was chosen by the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) selection committee to paint the official portrait of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, which is now permanently on display in the U.S. Capitol complex. He retraces family memories, examining the origins of his own life, by representing intimate and instantly joyous moments. His figurative portraits are adapted from small Polaroids into life-sized paintings. Gibbs, who graduated with a Master of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), has work in the permanent collections of the Los Angeles Museum of Art, CC Foundation, X Museum, and BMA. For more information on Gibbs, visit www.jerrellgibbs.com.

Music Concerts/Recitals:

For more information, call 410-857-2599, unless otherwise noted.

Monday night music: lynne griffith, horn, and rachel andrews, piano

Monday, April 11, 7 p.m.

McDaniel Lounge

The Monday Night Music series presents Lynne Griffith, senior adjunct lecturer in music, on horn, and Rachel Andrews, an instrumental accompanist at McDaniel, on piano.

Student VOICE AND PIANO RECITAL

Friday, April 15, 7 p.m.

McDaniel Lounge

McDaniel College students perform vocal and piano solos of musical selections spanning from classical to contemporary.

G4 Saxophone quarteT

Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m.

McDaniel Lounge

McDaniel College's G4 Saxophone Quartet, which appeared at the 40th annual International Saxophone Symposium at George Mason University, performs under the direction of senior adjunct lecturer of music David Duree. The quartet presents a broad cross section of styles, compositions, and arrangements.

student solo recital

Friday, April 22, 7 p.m.

McDaniel Lounge

McDaniel College students perform vocal and instrumental solos of musical selections spanning from classical to contemporary.

College Choir Concert

Sunday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

The McDaniel College Choir, under the direction of senior lecturer of music Kyle Engler, performs with Peggy Brengle serving as accompanist. The program features music from diverse locales and historical eras.

student african DRUM ensembles

Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

McDaniel College's Student African Drum Ensembles perform, under the direction of music faculty member Pape Demba "Paco" Samb, a Senegalese griot.

Westminster symphony orchestra

Saturday, April 30, 3 p.m.

WMC Alumni Hall

Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, directs the orchestra, which comprises of students and music faculty from both McDaniel College and Carroll Community College, along with community musicians.

SINGING ON STAGE

Sunday, May 1, 7 p.m.

WMC Alumni Hall

Music and theatre arts students at McDaniel from the "Singing on Stage" class taught by Kyle Engler, senior lecturer in music, perform selections from renowned operas and Broadway musicals.

A CAPPELLA ENSEMBLE

Monday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.

Baker Chapel

The premier vocal ensemble at McDaniel College performs, under the guidance of senior lecturer in music Kyle Engler. The students are chosen from the membership of the McDaniel College Choir and perform exclusively unaccompanied vocal music, including a wide variety of world music and vocal jazz.

JAZZ NIGHT

Thursday, May 5, 7 p.m.

WMC Alumni Hall

Directed by music lecturer Tim Jenkins, the concert features diverse styles of jazz, including classic big band swing, bebop, Latin, Funk, Jazz-rock and classic blues.

COLLEGE BAND CONCERT

Friday, May 6, 7 p.m.

WMC Alumni Hall

Directed by Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, the College Band performs musical selections ranging from classical to pops. The McDaniel College Band features nearly 50 musicians, including McDaniel students, as well as McDaniel faculty members, band alumni and community musicians.

GOSPEL CHOIR CONCERT

Saturday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

WMC Alumni Hall

Under the direction of music lecturer Shelley Ensor, McDaniel College's Gospel Choir performs traditional and contemporary gospel music, as well as spirituals. Alice Dorsey serves as the accompanist.

Theatre Performances:

Performances are in WMC Alumni Hall.

*sherlock! The musical

Wednesday, March 2-Saturday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.

McDaniel College's theatre arts department presents "Sherlock! The Musical," directed by Julie Herber, senior adjunct lecturer in theatre arts at McDaniel. Written by Frederick, Md., artists Susan Shulman and Brian Scott, the production weaves together characters and plot points from dozens of Arthur Conan Doyle's detective fiction stories. Alison Shafer serves as musical director.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors (over 60), active military members and veterans, as well as those with a McDaniel College ID. For tickets, call 410-857-2448.

DEVISED THEATRE PRODUCTION: developed by mcdaniel's devised theatre class

Wednesday, April 20-Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

This world-premiere of an original ensemble-devised work will be created by McDaniel College students in the theatre arts department's "Devised Theatre" class, under the direction of Gené Fouché, theatre arts lecturer. Students in the course use a variety of methods of storytelling, including composition, viewpoints, improvisation, found text, adaptation, and group writing.

The performance is free and open to the public. No tickets required. Call 410-857-2448 for more information.

Literary:

BOOK LAUNCH PARTY: amy davidson latta

Sunday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

Carroll County, Md., native Amy Davidson Latta, a 2002 alumna of McDaniel College, launches her new book, "Practice Makes Progress: My Creative Journal," with a reading and signing sponsored by the Carroll County chapter of the McDaniel College Alumni Association. Her new book is a guided journal to encourage and inspire everyone to get in touch with their creative side. Refreshments and a make-and-take craft activity are also available. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/alumni/events to register or for more information.

Film:

McDANIEL CINEMA SHOWCASE

Thursday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

This annual event showcases student-produced fiction and documentary films as the culminating project for each cinema student's senior capstone. Call 410-857-2450 for more information.

Others:

Graduate open houses

Monthly, Jan. 19 and 20, Feb. 16 and 17, March 23 and 24, and April 20 and 21

Virtual

McDaniel College's Graduate and Professional Studies hosts open houses for prospective students interested in one of the college's over 20 master's and certificate programs in Education, Data Analytics, Human Resources, Public Administration, Liberal Arts, Mental Health Counseling, and Gerontology. Register at www.mcdaniel.edu/graduate.

HUMAN LIBRARY AT McDANIEL COLLEGE WITH CARROLL COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Monday, March 21, 5-8 p.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

The Human Library, a collaboration among McDaniel College's Hoover Library, the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the Office of Student Engagement, and the Carroll County Public Library, aims to establish a safe, conversational space for dialogue and understanding with participants becoming "readers" by checking out "human books" or volunteers from the Carroll County, Md., and McDaniel communities. Visit https://lib.hoover.mcdaniel.edu/human-library for more information about the event and to apply to become a human book.

how the underground railroad and the mason-dixon line caused the civil war

Monday, March 21, 7:30 p.m.

Virtual

McDaniel College's Department of History and the Carroll County Human Relations Commission present a lecture by Scott Hancock, Ph.D., associate professor at Gettysburg College, on the underground railroad and the Civil War. For more information and to obtain the Zoom link to view the virtual event, contact tdeveny@mcdaniel.edu or 410-848-4632.

McDaniel College entrepreneurship Competition

Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m.

On campus at McDaniel College (exact location TBD)

McDaniel College students compete for the top prize in this annual competition put on by McDaniel's Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Finalists present their entrepreneurial ideas and products to a panel of experts. Call 410-871-3305 or email ceo@mcdaniel.edu for more information.

McDaniel College's Homeschool STEM Fair

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m.

On campus at McDaniel College (exact location TBD)

Michael Polen, lecturer of chemistry at McDaniel and recipient of the college's Nora Roberts Foundation Faculty Award for Community Engagement, organizes this STEM Fair for homeschool students ages 13 to 16. The homeschool students selected to participate present their research projects and findings to McDaniel students, faculty, alumni, family, and local organizations. Visit https://sites.google.com/view/mcdanielstemfair/ for additional information.

Admissions Junior Visit Day

Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m.

On campus at McDaniel College (exact location TBD)

Current high school juniors are invited to learn more about the college admissions process, hear about campus life, and tour McDaniel's campus. To register or for more information, visit www.mcdaniel.edu/visit.