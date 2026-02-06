Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Stage PETER RABBIT AND THE SECRET GARDEN GATE

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MET's FUNCompany brings a theatrical journey to the stage this winter with Peter Rabbit and the Secret Garden Gate, running Feb. 21 through March 15 at Maryland Ensemble Theatre.

Created especially for young audiences and their grown-ups, this original production invites families into a world of curiosity, courage and imagination. Audiences follow Peter and friends as they explore hidden corners of the garden, discover unexpected friendships and learn that even small adventures can lead to big discoveries. Filled with humor, heart and whimsy, Peter Rabbit and the Secret Garden Gate offers an engaging experience designed to spark creativity and connection. The production features Molly Parchment*, Jeremy Myers*, Bill Dennison*, and Joe Waeyaert*, with Madison Sims and Finn Martinez serving as swings.

The creative team includes Shea-Mikal Green* (director/deviser/sound designer), Elena Echeandia (stage manager), Cody James* (set designer), Shayden Jamison (lighting designer/sound programmer), Alyssa Tyler (Costume Designer) and Olivia Pietanza (props designer).

Peter Rabbit and the Secret Garden Gate is presented by MET's FUNCompany, Maryland Ensemble Theatre's family-focused program dedicated to creating immersive, accessible theatrical experiences for young audiences. FUNCompany productions encourage creativity, empathy, and a lifelong love of the arts.

*Denotes an ensemble member.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Dates: Feb. 21 - March 15​

Time: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.​

Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre – 31 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD​

Tickets: $7 - $20 each. Available online at www.marylandensemble.org, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office: Tues–Thurs: 12–6 p.m., Friday: 12–4 p.m., and one hour before showtime.