Flipping The Script To Present Peter Filichia’s MUSICALS WITHOUT MUSIC

Flipping the Script Productions has announced its upcoming presentation of Musicals Without Music by Peter Filichia, directed by George Andre Tittle. The production will be presented for two performances at La Familia Soundstage, located at 836 Guilford Avenue in Baltimore.

The production is staged in an intimate nightclub-style environment rather than a traditional proscenium setup, with audience seating arranged at tables and chairs. The format is designed to place performers in close proximity to the audience and encourage a more interactive theatrical experience.

Musicals Without Music is structured as a series of short, sketch-based scenes examining moments that take place outside of musical numbers. The piece draws on comedic and observational storytelling to explore musical theatre conventions without the use of songs.

Filichia is a New York-based theatre critic, author, and former president of the Drama Desk, with decades of experience documenting Broadway and American theatre history. Director George Andre Tittle has previously directed productions including The Crucible and Waiting for Godot, and studied under the late Mike Nichols.

The production is produced by Stephen Rourke, founder of Flipping the Script Productions. Rourke is a Baltimore-based actor, attorney, and producer, and a member of Ken Davenport’s TheaterMakers Studio.

Founded by Rourke, Flipping the Script Productions focuses on developing original work and supporting artists from historically underrepresented communities, including women, artists of color, and LGBTQ creatives. The company emphasizes script development and nontraditional staging approaches.

Event Details

What: Musicals Without Music by Peter Filichia

Where: La Familia Soundstage, 836 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202

When: Two performances at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.