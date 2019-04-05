Photo Flash: First Look At Milburn Stone Theatre's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER!

The Milburn Stone Theatre presents A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, featuring Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak, Based on the Novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminalby Roy Horniman

A distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm... and a dash of murder. Gentleman's Guidetells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by-you guessed it-eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. All the while, Monty has to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing ! behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea. Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder stars Nick Castillo, Leslie Green Shapiro, Kelly Rardon, Eileen Law Stewart, Krysta Stefanosky, Shoshana Liberman, Justin Quirk, Bill Moon, Dale Fleetwood, Paul Hayward, Bill Campbell and Edward Emmi as the D'Ysquith Family. A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder features direction from MST Artistic Director, Andrew John Mitchell and Music Director Steven Soltow.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets: Adults $20, Seniors and Military $18, Cecil College Staff and Students&! nbsp;$16. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder opens Friday, April 5th and runs the 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th & 14th. Show times are 8:00pm on Friday and Saturday and a 2:00pm matinee on Sundays. All performances are at The Milburn Stone Theatre, One Seahawk Drive, North East, DE 21901. Tickets available now at milburnstone.org or by calling the box office at (410) 287-1037

Photo Credit: Scott Serio



Miss Evangeline Barley (Shoshana Liberman) and Asquith D''Ysquith, Jr. (Edward Emmi) in the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & Murder? April 5-14, 2019. Photo Credit:

The cast of the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & Murder? April 5-14, 2019. Photo Credit: Scott Serio

Miss Marietta Shingle (Eileen Law Stewart) and Monty Navarro (Nick Castillo) in the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & Murder? April 5-14, 2019. Photo Credit: Scott S

Lady Eugenia D''Ysquith (Justine Quirk) glares across the table at Lord Adalbert D''Ysquith (Edward Emmi) in the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & Murder? April 5-14,

Asquith D''Ysquith, Jr. (Edward Emmi) and Monty Navarro (Nick Castillo) in the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & Murder? April 5-14, 2019. Photo Credit: Scott Serio

Monty Navarro (Shoshana Liberman) is caught between Sibella Hallward (Leslie Schapiro) and Phoebe D''Ysquith (Kelly Rardon) in the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & M

Monty Navarro (Nick Castillo) and Henry D''Ysquith (Edward Emmi) in the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & Murder? April 5-14, 2019. Photo Credit: Scott Serio

Lady Hyacinth D''Ysquith (Edward Emmi)and the cast of the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & Murder? April 5-14, 2019. Photo Credit: Scott Serio

The cast of the Milburn Stone Theatre?s production of ?A Gentleman?s Guide to Love & Murder? April 5-14, 2019. Photo Credit: Scott Serio





