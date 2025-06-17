PETE THE CAT and More Set for Imagination Stage 2025â€“2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Imagination Stage has announced its 2025â€“2026 seasonâ€”a lineup of seven productions including two newly commissioned World Premieres. With animals at the heart of many stories, this yearâ€™s selections celebrate comfort, connection, and curiosityâ€”providing imaginative, multi-sensory experiences for children of all ages.

Performances will take place in both the Lerner Family Theatre and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Studio Theatre. Discounted ticket packages for 3, 5, or all 7 shows are available now, with single tickets going on sale August 1.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

September 17 â€“ October 15, 2025

Best for ages 2â€“6

The season kicks off with the return of the enchanting The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, featuring over 70 life-size puppets and four classic Eric Carle tales: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, The Very Lonely Firefly, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and the beloved title story. Directed by Tony Thomas, the production is offered in both English and Spanish.

World Premiere: The Snowman and the Snowdog

November 19, 2025 â€“ January 21, 2026

Best for ages 5+

This newly commissioned musical adaptation of Raymond Briggsâ€™ The Snowman and the Snowdog is set to become a holiday favorite. Written and directed by Janet Stanford, with original music by Tim Guillot and puppetry by Erik Van Wyck, the show follows a young boy and his snow companions on a soaring, magical journey.

Balloonacy

January 10 â€“ February 15, 2026

Best for ages 1â€“5

A gentle, wordless comedy that revisits the spirit of The Red Balloon, Balloonacy blends European clowning and silent film charm. Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer, this movement-based story follows an elderly man rediscovering joy thanks to an unexpected visitor: a magical red balloon.

Havana Hop

February 12 â€“ March 7, 2026

Best for ages 5+

Written, directed, and choreographed by Paige Hernandez, this autobiographical piece invites audiences on a hip-hop and salsa-fueled journey of self-discovery. Yeila travels to Cuba to find her rootsâ€”and the rhythm for her presidential dance audition. Interactive, bilingual, and empowering, the show celebrates cultural pride and artistic expression.

Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical

March 18 â€“ 22, 2026

Best for ages 5+

Based on the hit series by Dav Pilkey, this TheatreWorks USA production tells the story of Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog, who attempt to wrangle 21 baby frogs into making comicsâ€”with chaotic results. The musical features a book by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander.

World Premiere: Good Morning, Good Night

March 20 â€“ April 19, 2026

Best for ages 1â€“4

In this imaginative new play by Doug Robinson, very young audiences help two whimsical characters shape the world from sunrise to sunset. Through clouds, stars, birds, and fireflies, children experience the daily rhythm of nature in a quiet, multi-sensory, and reflective journey. Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer.

Pete the Cat

June 18 â€“ August 3, 2026

Best for ages 4+

Summer wraps up with a musical romp featuring the beloved blue feline from Kimberly and James Deanâ€™s bestselling book series. Directed by Bryer, with music by Will Aronson and lyrics by Sarah Hammond, the story follows Pete and second-grader Jimmy on a globe-trotting adventure about friendship, fun, and finding your creative spark.

Ticket Packages and Discounts

Flexible season ticket packages are now available for families, with options to choose 3, 5, or all 7 showsâ€”saving up to 35%. Packages can be structured by your childâ€™s age or customized to your preferences.Â Single tickets go on sale August 1 with prices starting at $15. For tickets, visit imaginationstage.org or call the box office at 301-280-1660.

