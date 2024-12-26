PAW PATROL LIVE! to Donate 100 Tickets To Baltimore Children & Youth Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PAW Patrol Live!, coming to the Hippodrome Theatre from January 25-26, 2025, is celebrating the season by donating 100 tickets to their upcoming production, "A Mighty Adventure," The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund, along with young people from across the city, will have the opportunity to experience this exciting new live stage show, which continues the story from Paramount Pictures' #1 box office hit, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

"We are thrilled to partner with PAW Patrol Live! to bring this incredible experience to Baltimore's youth," said Alysia Lee, President & CEO of the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund. "This generous donation provides young people with access to live performances, inspiring creativity and connection while fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts."

About the Show:

PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure" follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it's time for the "PAW-some-est" street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It'll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping!

"A Mighty Adventure" marks the fourth PAW Patrol Live! touring production, created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 6 million people, providing families in over 40 countries with lifelong memories and spectacular theater experiences.

SHOW DETAILS IN BALTIMORE:

When: Saturday January 25, 2025 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Sunday January 26, 2025 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.

Where: Hippodrome Theatre

12 North Eutaw Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

