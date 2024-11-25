PAW PATROL LIVE! A MIGHTY ADVENTURE to Launch Black Friday Offer For Baltimore Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure," coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre January 25-26, is offering a limited-time Black Friday Offer now through December 1, 2024. Guests can use code PPLGIFT for up to 30% off tickets. PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure" is based on the top rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

This all-new live stage show picks up where Paramount Pictures' #1 box office hit PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off, promising a high-stakes super-powered adventure for fans of all ages. Audiences will join the "PAW-some" pack in Adventure City and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day. With heroic action, catchy tunes, and "bark-loads" of interactive fun, this electrifying new experience, playing at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre January 25-26, 2025, is sure to leave tails wagging and audiences cheering!

The show follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it's time for the "PAW-some-est" street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It'll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping!

"A Mighty Adventure" marks the fourth PAW Patrol Live! touring production, created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 6 million people, providing families in over 40 countries with lifelong memories and spectacular theater experiences.

