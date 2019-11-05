Olney Theatre Will Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS

Olney Theatre Center presents Paul Morella's unique solo performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab from November 29 - December 29, 2019. Morella, who adapted the story himself, has been performing the show for ten years.

Back for its tenth anniversary season, Morella's one-of-a-kind adaptation has been universally hailed by critics. The Washington Post declared "Interpretations of the Dickens classic must run into the thousands, and if you have a favorite - well, God bless you, every one. Right now, mine is actor Paul Morella's solo version at the Olney Theatre Center." MD Theatre Guide said, "Mr. Morella ignites the imagination with his natural storytelling abilities." Washington City Paper said "no single performance can compare with Olney's Paul Morella."

Morella plays almost 50 characters in his time-honored retelling, imagining the novella with a different twist each year. He remains faithful to Dickens' prose, imagery, and characterizations, yet year after year, delves deeper into each character.

According to Morella, "It's hard to believe that what began as a modest and humble adaptation, produced on a shoestring budget in a tiny venue, has now reached its 10th Anniversary at Olney Theatre. In true Dickensian fashion, this year's production promises to be even more immersive and haunting than ever, as we return to the ghostly origins of the story, and bring the classic tale to life in ways that remain fresh and immediate. The spectral world will be reimagined with more gothic touches, a heightened soundscape, evocative projections, and atmospheric lighting and special effects. At the heart of it all, of course, remains the brilliant simplicity and beauty of Dickens' words, characters, and imagery, presented as the author originally intended. Its theatre in its essence - a magical experience that combines storytelling, performance and stagecraft."

This heartwarming tale of holiday redemption and renewal has received critical acclaim, sold-out houses, and become a holiday tradition for many DC theatregoers.

"Paul's masterful solo performance presents Dickens' novel like you've never seen it before," says Olney Theatre Center Artistic Director Jason Loewith. "This holiday season audiences can rediscover this classic story of A Christmas Carol and be immersed in the wonderful atmosphere created for this theatrical adventure. All of us at Olney are proud to continue the tradition of presenting this intimate A Christmas Carol, now for the tenth time!"

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas is made possible in part by production sponsors James Pape and Nancy Newman-Pape.





