Oh, CRIT! Improv Troupe To Perform At The World-Famous PAX Unplugged

Oh CRIT! the live Dungeons & Dragons themed improv comedy show has been invited to perform at PAX Unplugged 2022 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. A house team of the Maryland Ensemble Theatre's MET Comedy Night, CRIT! has been performing at conventions, universities, comedy clubs, and weddings across the Mid-Atlantic region for five years.

To support travel and lodging expenses, CRIT! has launched a fundraiser via the Ko-Fi platform at ko-fi.com/ohcritimprov. Audiences can also support Oh CRIT! by attending their next performance at MET Comedy NIght, Friday, November 18, at 8:30 pm at the Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701.

Oh CRIT! Will be performing in the Pennsylvania Convention Center's Grand Ballroom. PAX Unplugged regularly sees over 30,000 attendees and counts over 50,000 active followers on Twitch where CRIT!'s performance will be livestreamed.

PAX is a series of gaming conventions held in Seattle, Boston, Melbourne, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. Founded by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik, authors of the popular web comic Penny Arcade, each PAX is a show dedicated to supporting and celebrating video and tabletop gaming. Since PAX's inception, millions of attendees have enjoyed the expo floor halls filled with booths from major game publishers and independent developers, panels from video game industry insiders, game culture-inspired concerts, LAN parties, tabletop gaming, competitions and much more.

Oh CRIT! is a live-action improvised comedy show in the style of RPGs like D&D and Pathfinder. With a randomly generated character voted on by the audience, as well as audience provided curses and magic items, and even the ability for the audience to control the life and death of characters via Oh Crit!'s Death Balloons, Oh Crit! is a fun, interactive comedy live event.