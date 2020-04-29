Nonprofit Baltimore Improv Group Launches May Fundraiser To Support Local Part-time Workforce

Baltimore Improv Group in Station North launches a May fundraiser for teachers, house managers, stage techs, and Young Audiences of Maryland and private event instructors. The improv comedy show series will take place as an improv comedy marathon event -- Part-Time Improv Marathon: Part-Time Workers, Full-Time Fun! -- on Sunday, May 3rd via YouTube Live.

Every dollar of funds raised will go directly to these individuals in order to provide them with the money they would have earned from Baltimore Improv Group in March and April had the crisis not required shuttering of all on-site activities at The BIG Theater.

Baltimore Improv Group moved all shows online improv shows and classes. The nonprofit arts organization held its first Zoom improv comedy show in March 2020 and enjoyed a viewership on Youtube of over 200 people.

Terry Withers serves as BIG's Managing Director. A former performer and teacher of New York's Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, Withers started improvising in 2007. Withers teaches improv as a faculty member of BIG University and performs with the theater.

"BIG is determined to continue pursuing its mission of spreading the joy of improv comedy in Baltimore even in the midst of the current health crisis," said Withers. " While we temporarily cannot invite people into our theater for free, we can live-stream performances out to their homes for free. So we're doing that!"

As all live events in Maryland continue to be impacted by COVID-19, the arts sector in Baltimore has been quick to respond. Performers for the fundraiser shows are each located in their homes throughout and login to the conferencing application Zoom on their computer or smartphone.

"The amount needed in order to achieve our goals for this fundraiser is $9,355," said Withers. " However, we have a great headstart thanks to Richard Gorelick independently raising $2,108 already for these purposes. For that reason, we are already almost 25% of the way to our goal."

Baltimore Improv Group presents Part-Time Improv Marathon: Part-Time Workers, Full-Time Fun! On Sunday, May 3 from 6-10pm. For updated information, go to gofundme.com/f/big-fundraiser-for-part-time-employees





