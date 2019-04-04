Michael Feinstein in Concert in Baltimore April 8, 2019 at the Gordon Center

Michael Feinstein in concert at the Gordon Center in Owings Mills Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Feinstein will be performing his Great American Songbook in fundraiser.

The JCC of Greater Baltimore presents JLive at The Gordon featuring the dashing, dazzling Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7:30pm

Nominated for 5 Grammys and known for his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials and NPR series, Feinstein is one of the most important musical forces of our time. Feinstein has performed at the White House, Buckingham Palace, the Hollywood Bowl, and Carnegie Hall.

Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Feinstein started playing piano by ear as a 5-year-old. In July 1977, Feinstein met the legendary Ira Gershwin and worked as his assistant for six years, evolving into a captivating performer, composer and arranger of his own original music, and an interpreter of music legends such as Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, and Duke Ellington.

Founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation which strives to inspire and educate by celebrating the Great American Songbook encompassing the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood, Feinstein serves on the Library of Congress' National Recording Preservation Board, an organization dedicated to ensuring the survival, conservation and increased public availability of America's sound recording heritage.

JLive at the Gordon is raising funds to support need-based scholarships for children, teens, and families to participate in JCC programs.

The Gordon Center for the Performing Arts is located at the Rosenbloom Owing Mills JCC, 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

For tickets and more information regarding the event, please call 410.559.3500 or visit jcc.org/jlive.

7:30pm Pre-Show Dessert Reception, Open Bar, and Live Auction!* | 8:30pm Program and Performance

Grand Patron - $250 per person

Pre-show Buffet Dinner

Premier Seating (rows A, B, C and BB)

Prominent listing on JLive webpage and FB Event page

Prominent listing in JLive program

Dessert Reception, Open Bar

VIP: - $150 per person

Preferred Seating (rows D-K)

Listing on JLive webpage and FB Event pagePrimary listing in JLive program

Dessert Reception, Open Bar

General Admission -- $95 per person ($120 at the door) ? Mezzanine seating

Dessert Reception, Open Bar

It is not often the Baltimore/Washington area gets a chance to see Feinstein in person.

