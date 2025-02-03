Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Ensemble School Spring Semester Classes Are Open For Registration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre's (MET) Ensemble School spring semester classes are open for registration. With classes for kids, teens, and adults, students of all ages are invited to unleash their inner performer with MET.

FOR KIDS

Acting Out! with Molly Parchment

Ages 7-9 | Mondays beginning Feb. 10 | 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Students will stimulate their imaginations with theatre games and exercises that build self confidence and encourage the creative mind. Children's literature will serve as a foundation for introducing character and analysis. This class has a rotating curriculum, so returning students will continue to be challenged.

Performance Skills with Molly Parchment

Ages 10-12 | Mondays beginning Feb. 10 | 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Students will use improv, scene work, vocal techniques and explore ensemble-based movement to create realistic acting within an ensemble structure. This class has a rotating curriculum, so returning students will continue to be challenged.

FOR TEENS

Teen Acting with Lauren McKenna

Ages 13-17 | Wednesdays beginning Feb. 12 | 5:30-7 p.m.

Students will leave this class with skills to tackle any role they may encounter. The course will explore core concepts in understanding the actor's process. Scene study will incorporate script analysis and research, along with characterization, to assist students in preparing for any role. This class has a rotating curriculum, so returning students will continue to be challenged.

MET'S YOUTH ENSEMBLE

High School Musical, Jr.

Grades 5-9 | Rehearsals Thursdays and Sundays | Performances May 8-10

It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians, and Skate Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team Captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

MET's Youth Ensemble is a pre-professional theatre program designed for students who are serious about pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. These students are committed to training for the rigor and discipline required of a professional theatre.

FOR ADULTS

Improv 101 with Laura Stark

Ages 18+ | 10 weeks | Tuesdays beginning Feb. 11 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Learn the basics of Improv in this foundation class. Students will learn to use “yes – and,” playing at the top of their intelligence, active listening and support to create improvised scenes. Students will also learn basic short form improvisation games and how to use improv as a tool in their professional life.

Improv 201 with Molly Parchment

Ages 18+ | 10 weeks | Mondays beginning Feb. 10 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Students will take the basics of improv to start to build scenes, explore characters, and focus on object work. Long form improvisation will be introduced and more complex short form games will be taught.

Musical Improv with Callan Holderbaum

Ages 18+ | 10 weeks | Wednesdays beginning Feb. 12 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Join the Musical Improv Class for a journey in the world of spontaneous musical creation. This practical course is designed to help you hone your improv skills while exploring the art of musical storytelling. From warm-up exercises to on-the-spot scene work, you'll learn techniques for thinking on your feet, harmonizing with others, and crafting memorable musical moments.

Adult Acting with Tad Janes

Ages 18+ | 10 weeks | Tuesdays beginning Feb. 11 | 6-7:30 p.m.

This course will explore core concepts in understanding the actor's process. Scene study will incorporate script analysis and research, along with characterization, to assist students in prepping for any role. This course will also focus on character development and preparing for an audition.

TUITION AND FINANCIAL AID

Tuition for kids classes is $200,and teen and adult classes are $245. MET's Youth Ensemble production of High School Musical, Jr. is $375. Tuition is due at time of registration for all classes. Students can register by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m. and one hour before performances. Late registrants may enroll, space permitting, at the sole discretion of The Ensemble School. Late registrants will be prorated.

Scholarship applications for MET's Ensemble School are available online at: https://marylandensemble.org/scholarships/ Payment plans are offered at the discretion of the registrar. Please call for more information.

