Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents METEOR SHOWER By Steve Martin

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's 24th Mainstage season brings absurdist comedy to Downtown Frederick with Meteor Shower by Steve Martin. MET Producing Artistic Director Tad James directs this laugh-riot, leading an incredible cast of comedic actors. Running March 25 through April 24, audiences are sure to find themselves doubled over in laughter and wracked with absurdist unease throughout the course of this night at the theater.

Meteor Shower follows Corky and Norm, who are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. As the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. Steve Martin, using his trademark absurdist humor, bends the fluid nature of time and reality to create a surprising and unforgettably funny new play. The show features MET Company Members Jennifer Pagano as Corky, and Jack Evans as Norm and returning to the MET mainstage, Matt Baughman as Gerald, and Shea-Mikal Green as Laura.

"I love the comedy mind of Steve Martin," remarks Director Tad Janes. "You can hear his voice and absurdist comedy in this piece. It's zany and odd, but has a lot of heart and I think Martin hits the mark on this one!" The zaniness of this dinner party is maintained behind the scenes with the help of Stage Manager Shayden Jamison, Assistant Stage Manager Emily Lechowicz, Set Designer David DiFalco, Lighting Designer Will Heyser-Paone, Sound Designer Kaydin Hamby, Costume Designer Taylor Burke, Props Coordinator Lia Seltzer and Props Designer Milee McDonald, Intimacy Coordinator Julie Herber, Production Manager Melynda Wintrol, and Technical Director Cody James.

Audiences can see Meteor Shower at Maryland Ensemble Theatre (31 W Patrick St. Frederick, MD). Performances will take place March 24 through April 24 with evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm and 3pm matinees on Sundays. Audiences are advised to check MET's website for the most up-to-date COVID policy. Tickets are $28 and are available to purchase at www.marylandensemble.org.