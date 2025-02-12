Maryland Ensemble Theatre Hosts 20th Annual Retro Prom Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance the night away with Maryland Ensemble Theatre for their 20th annual Retro Prom fundraiser! Inspired by decades of fabulous prom attire, Retro Prom encourages guests to dress their best for prom of any time period or special interest. Attendees will dance to music by Benefactor Events, enjoy dinner & desserts by The Savory Spoon Catering Co., drinks served by MET Ensemble Members at the Retro Prom Cash Bar, and taking fun prom photos with Spence Photographics. Donate to MET to support performance and education programs and enter a raffle to win cool prizes!

Rona Mensah, MET Ensemble Member, and longtime Retro Prom organizer, shared, “It’s hard to believe that we have had this much fun for 20 years! It’s really wonderful to have an event that not only supports Maryland Ensemble Theatre, but is truly a FUN –raiser!”

Maryland Ensemble Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and regional ensemble theatre company serving over 13,000 patrons and students—residents of Frederick County and throughout the region—through performing arts and arts education programs. All proceeds from this event support MET’s mission to bring accessible performances and performing arts education programs to Frederick.

Retro Prom will be held at the William Talley Recreation Center at 121 North Bentz Street, Frederick, MD on Saturday, March 15th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m..

General admission tickets are priced at $70 and will increase to $80 on March 13th. Tables for 4 are available at $340, tables for 8 at $680, tables for 10 at $850, and tables for 12 at $1,020. Admission to this event is 21+ only. Attendees must bring a government issued identification and be prepared to show it at the door before entry.

