Marquee Mysteries & Walkersville Southern Railroad On Track for Mystery Events at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre has become known for not only its Mainstage productions that include classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres of Broadway's latest titles, but also for its wildly popular interactive murder mystery series. Launched in 2005, Marquee Mysteries has grown from producing mystery events solely at the theatre to include venues around the area. The 2020 Mystery Season will mark the 10th year Marquee Mysteries has partnered with the Walkersville Southern Railroad to produce these live, interactive events.

Ever since Edgar Allan Poe wrote The Murders in the Rue Morgue, mysteries have been a part of our entertainment culture. From the cases of Sherlock Holmes and Miss Marple to those of Richard Castle and Gil Grissom, everyone loves a good who dunnit? And deep down, everyone thinks they have what it takes to be the next great sleuth. Marquee Mysteries give audience members the chance to play detective and help solve the case.

Since the first Marquee Mystery was presented on the Walkersville Southern Railroad in 2011, the number of regularly scheduled mystery trains has more than doubled, with one or two (or sometimes more) mystery trains held each month from May through November. So popular are these mystery trains, tickets sell out months in advance, leaving a long waiting list by the time of the final train in November. There are 14 mystery trains scheduled for the 2020 season.

In addition to a fun evening of playing detective, as the suspects mingle among them, guests aboard the train are served a four-course dinner in a restored 1920s era dining car. Then, when a murder does occur, it's up to the guests to solve the case and unmask the killer.

"When you think about it, isn't a train a great place to have an interactive mystery?" asks Justin M. Kiska, the 'mastermind' behind the series and its Executive Producer. "The idea just takes you back to Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express."

One of Way Off Broadway's owners, Kiska has now written nearly fifty different mysteries including A Rock-n-Roll Golden Oldies Murder, The Case of the Oldest Living Showgirl, Murder by Marriage - A Wedding to Remember, A Fantasy Fairytale Murder Mystery, American Icon: This Competition is Murder!, DEATH: It's a Drag, A Taste of Murder! Curiosity Killed the Cook, The Family Fortune Fia$co, The First Widows Club, and Game of Gangsters.

Tickets for the mystery trains may be purchased by visiting Walkersville Southern Railroad online at www.wsrr.org.

To learn more about Way Off Broadway or any of its productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.





