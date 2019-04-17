MET PresentsÂ PRIDE & PREJUDICE

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) presents Pride and Prejudice. The outspoken Elizabeth Bennet faces mounting pressure from her status-conscious mother to secure a suitable marriage. But is marriage suitable for a woman of Elizabeth's intelligence and independence? Especially when the irritating, aloof, self-involved... tall, vaguely handsome, and impossibly aristocratic Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?



This adaption of the classic Jane Austen novel provides a timeless tale of independence and agency, with a comedic twist. This version retains every ounce of passion from the original but shakes it up with laughs at every turn. Director Suzanne Beal is ecstatic to dive into this adaptation. "I first read Pride and Prejudice as a teenager and naturally was most interested in whether Elizabeth Bennet and the aloof, but very rich Mr. Darcy would ever get together. As an adult, I appreciate the paradoxically satirical, yet sympathetic portrayal of life for the gentry in Regency England. Jane Austen did not take herself too seriously and I love Kate Hamill's adaptation because she does not either. It is irreverent, but still captures the astute social commentary and the giddy, clumsy, marvelous love affair at the heart of the novel."



In addition, through a grant from the Maryland Humanities, MET will provide both high school students and the general public with insight into the novel as well as the novelist, getting to view the work and Jane Austen from every angle: on paper, on stage, and in history. This special lecture series will include a dramaturgical exhibit in the MET lobby for the duration of the run, talkbacks as well as a lecture by Dr. Trevor Dodman, Professor at Hood College.

MET will also offer a limited number of free tickets for high school students who would like to see the show and attend one of the two talkbacks.

The Pride and Prejudice production team includes: Director Suzanne Beal, Stage Manager Rachel Smith, Assistant Stage Manager Shayden Jamison, Dramaturg Em Perper, Scenic Designer Ira Domser, Lighting Designer Tabetha White, Sound Designer Thom Huenger, Costume Designer Elizabeth Tringalli, Properties Jeanine Evans



The cast includes: Aaron Angello as Darcy, Matt Baughman as Collins/MissBingley, Christine Jacobs as Lizzy, Jeremy Myers as Bingley/Mary, Molly Parchment as Jane/Miss de Bourgh, Morgan Southwell as Lydia/Catherine de Bourgh, Laura Stark as Mrs. Bennet, Daniel Valentín-Morales as Wickham and Tori Weaver as Charlotte/Mr. Bennet.



Pride and Prejudice opens on Friday, May 24 and runs until Sunday, June 16, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Talkbacks after curtain call May 26 & June 2, Lecture by Trevor Dodman on June 9 at 1:30 pm. Free admission, with prior RSVP. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for students and seniors, free with RSVP to High School students on either talkback date. RSVP to RSVP@marylandensemble.org. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office. Come learn what the heart desires in this classic tale.





