Louis Armstrong House Museum Launches New Digital Guide

Today, the Louis Armstrong House Museum (LAHM) launched a new digital guide on the free cultural app created by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Bloomberg Connects app, available for download from Google Play or the App Store, makes LAHM accessible for either on-site or offsite visits through photo, audio, and video features offering insights into the offstage life of the legendary musician, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong.

"We are thrilled to join the outstanding museum community curated by Bloomberg Philanthropies," said Regina Bain, Executive Director of the Louis Armstrong House Museum. "Through Bloomberg's support, cultural institutions in New York and around the world can now share rare items with both our members and with new audiences. In addition to being an incredible musician, Louis Armstrong was an early adopter of new technology. He would love that our small but mighty House museum was selected to join this early cohort of museum excellence."

The Louis Armstrong House Museum sustains and promotes the cultural, historical, and humanitarian legacy of artist and innovator Louis Armstrong by preserving Armstrong's home, providing access to the extensive archives, developing programs for the public, and engaging contemporary artists to create new works. What was once Louis and Lucille Armstrong's private home-a New York City and National Historic Landmark-is now a museum open year-round.

LAHM is in the midst of an exciting physical and programmatic expansion, bolstered by the new Louis Armstrong Center, across from the Historic House in Corona, Queens. Scheduled to be completed in Spring 2022, the Center will host a state-of-the art exhibition curated by award-winning jazz pianist Jason Moran, house a 75-seat performance venue, and become the new location of the Louis Armstrong Archives, the largest of any jazz musician.

The Armstrong Corona campus will become a Queens-based hub for inspiration and learning, economic development, and tourism. For local neighbors, city, national, and international visitors, the new campus will permanently establish Armstrong's legacy as one of the most influential figures in American and Global History.

Bloomberg Connects offers free digital guides to cultural organizations around the world. The app platform is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies' longstanding commitment to supporting digital innovation in the arts. Bloomberg Connects makes it easy to access and engage with arts and culture from mobile devices when visiting in person, or anytime from anywhere. With dynamic content exclusive to each partner organization, the app provides a range of features including video, audio, text, expert commentary, and way-finding maps.

"The Louis Armstrong House Museum page on the Bloomberg Connects app is a dream-come-true for any fan of the great Satchmo. If you've already taken the tour of the Armstrong House, you'll be able to take a deeper dive into both the Museum and our monumental Archives to learn more about Armstrong's offstage life. And if you've never been to the Armstrong House, a few minutes on the Bloomberg Connects app will have you planning your next visit to Queens in a moment's notice," said Ricky Riccardi, Director of Research Collections at the Louis Armstrong House Museum. "It's such an exciting opportunity to be able to share these treasures with Armstrong fans from around the world and we're thankful to Bloomberg Philanthropies for making it possible."