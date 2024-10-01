INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Vagabond Players This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vagabond Players will open its 109th season with Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece, INTO THE WOODS, directed by Audra Mullen and Kerry Simons, with music direction by Stephen Deininger.

Cinderella and her Prince, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack the Giant Killer, Rapunzel, a glamorous Witch and a host of other Brothers Grimm favorites collide with dizzying speed and surprising results as they take us on an unforgettable journey through the woods to get their wish and learn the complications of what comes after happily-ever-after.

Fabulously smart, clever, and exuberant, and filled with memorable songs that include, “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone,” INTO THE WOODS casts a magical spell that will make audiences of all ages laugh and laugh and even cry a little --- what more can any theatregoer (and Sondheim fan!) wish for???

“Into the Woods is delightful, big and lovable and accessible and loaded with some of Stephen Sondheim’s most gorgeous and endearing songs.” - DEADLINE

“What remains remarkable about this musical—why its roots grow deeper into you every time you see it—is how grown-up it is in its approach to ethical quandaries.” - TimeOut

INTO THE WOODS opens Friday, Oct. 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 17, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays* at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. (*2 p.m. performance on Saturday, Oct. 26) And check out a special “Thursdays on Broadway” performance Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. when all tickets are just $16.

For tickets, cast and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special discounts and group rates are available online.

