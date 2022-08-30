Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 30, 2022 Â 

Howard County Arts Council Hosts Award-Filled Evening For The Arts

On September 16, 2022, the Howard County Arts Council will host its Annual Meeting and FY2023 Grant Awards Ceremony from 6-8 p.m. at the Howard County Center for the Arts.

Opening remarks by Arts Council President Adam Stull will be followed by the presentation of grant awards by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. Local and state public officials as well as leaders in the arts community will also be present to recognize and celebrate Howard County's commitment to the arts.

In addition to the presentation of the Arts Council's FY2023 grant awards, the evening will feature a reception for two new exhibits, EC250: ARTifacts and Branching Out. The Center for the Arts' resident artists will also host Open Studios from 7-8 p.m.

To learn more about the awards ceremony, exhibits and other Arts Council programs call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or visit hocoarts.org.





