Howard County Arts Council Celebrates National Arts And Humanities Month This October

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is joining Americans for the Arts and arts agencies across the nation in encouraging people to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month (NAHM) by supporting the arts in our community during the month of October.

HCAC will participate in NAHM with our exciting new public art exhibit, ARTsites 2019, on display now through July 2020 at twelve locations throughout Howard County; and with Transformations, an exhibit featuring mixed media and installation works by Rachel Borgman, Artemis Herber, Chris Hornsby, and Sunyoung Lee, on display at Howard County Center for the Arts through October 11. Gallery hours are Monday - Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, and Sunday noon-4pm.

Other Howard County arts events taking place in October include:

October 5: HoCoPoLitSo and Howard Community College's Arts Collective present A Harlem Renaissance Speakeasy: Featuring Live Jazz and Poetry from the 1920s. Join the celebration of HoCoPoLitSo's 45th anniversary with a unique historical exploration of the art that transformed our world. Explore the power of words from writers such as Langston Hughes and live jazz by such greats as Duke Ellington in a speakeasy atmosphere. 7:30pm. $45. Howard Community College, Columbia. hocopolitso.org

October 6-25: Erase Hate Through Art Exhibition, sponsored by How Do You Like Me Now Productions. An examination of bullying and hate crimes through the eyes of the artist, presented to promote acceptance over intolerance. See website for gallery hours. Free. Columbia Art Center, Columbia. columbiaartcenter.org/

October 11-27: She Loves Me!, presented by Silhouette Stages. Nominated for five Tony Awards, She Loves Me! is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old world elegance. See website for showtimes. $18-22. Slayton House Theatre, Columbia. silhouettestages.com

October 26: Columbia Pro Cantare presents Mozart's Requiem. Columbia Pro Cantare opens its 43rd season with one of the most beloved choral works ever written. An informal talk on the work begins at 6:30pm. 8pm. $10-25. Jim Rouse Theatre, Columbia. procantare.org

Coordinated by Americans for the Arts, National Arts and Humanities Month encourages Americans to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives and to begin a lifelong habit of active participation in the arts and humanities. This month-long celebration grew out of National Arts Week, begun by Americans for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts in 1985. Visit americansforthearts.org/nahm for more information.

To learn more about Arts Council programs and other Howard County arts events, visit the Arts Council website and online arts calendar at hocoarts.org.





