Howard County Arts Council Announces Two New Exhibits

Two new exhibits open in January at the Howard County Center for the Arts. HoCo Open 2020, an annual, non-juried exhibit showcasing Howard County artists, will be on display in Gallery I. The Gallery II exhibit, It Is What It Is, will feature an installation by artist Deidre Argyle.

On Friday, January 3 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm (snow date: January 6), artists aged 18 years and older who live, work, or study in Howard County are invited to drop off one piece of ready-to-install original artwork, completed in the last two years, for HoCo Open 2020. Artwork will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis until the gallery is full. The salon-style exhibit is expected to feature approximately 100 pieces of art in a variety of styles and media, including watercolor, oil painting, sculpture, collage, drawing, photography, ceramics, and more. HoCo Open 2020 opens January 10 and runs through February 21, 2020.

In Gallery II, Deidre Argyle transforms the space into an immersive installation composed of fabric cubes, projections, and sound. It Is What It Is explores questions about time and repetition, bringing to our attention the cycles that govern us: creation, decay, and transformation. It Is What It Is opens January 17 and runs through February 21, 2020.

The Arts Council and Visit Howard County will hold a reception for both exhibits on Friday, January 17 from 6-8 pm and welcome Visit Howard County's partners for a pARTners in ART networking event (snow date: January 24). A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the $500 Covington Emerging Artist Award, sponsored by HorseSpirit Arts Gallery, to an emerging artist participating in HoCo Open 2020.

Gallery Hours are Monday through Friday 10am - 8pm, Saturday 10am - 4pm, and Sunday 12pm - 4pm. The galleries are closed on Monday, January 20 and Monday, February 17.

To obtain the HoCo Open guidelines and entry form or to learn more about these and other HCAC programs call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or visit hocoarts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You