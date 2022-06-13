Full Cast Announced For ZELDA Presented by Sammy Jungwirth

17-year-old Baltimore-based theatre artist Sammy Jungwirth has acquired the rights to the 2004 West End musical Zelda through special arrangement with its original producer Charles Dobson and will be directing a new scaled down version of the show in the fall of 2022.

The cast includes Hannah Elliott as Zelda Sayre and Robert Tucker as F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as Baltimore community theatre favorites Tatiana Dolton as Minnie Sayre, Bella Comotto as Young Zelda, Darren McDonnell as Ernest Hemingway, Amy Luchey as Lois Moran, Ava Corelli as Rosalind Sayre, Joey Hellman as Maxwell Perkins, and Brian Jacobs as Dexter Winthrop. Rounding out the cast is Beverly Edwards, Ryan Holmes, Fiona Crowley, Rachel Verhaaren, Lizzy Fleischmann, and J. Purnell Hangrove.

Zelda focuses on the turbulent relationship F. Scott Fitzgerald shared with his wife Zelda during the Jazz Age. Young, stylish, and successful, they are the envy of high society friends who are unaware that behind their glamorous façade are two individuals doomed to tragedy.

The musical has a score by Les Reed and Roger Cook, a book by Kit Hesketh Harvey, and will feature choreography by Rachel Miller and music direction by R. Christopher Rose. Along with directing, Jungwirth will also design the set and props. Other members of the creative team include lighting design by Tyrell Stanley, projection design by Eli Golding, costume design by Sharon Byrd, and stage management by Margie Lake.