Central Baltimore Partnership's work with Partners in Government, and the community members of Baltimore received approval for a brand new re-imagined storefront and neon sign at The BIG Theater coming in 2020.

"Yesterday was a great day for Central Baltimore (and the Station North Arts and Entertainment District) in particular!" writes Central Baltimore Partnership in their Facebook announcement. "Our work with Partners in Government, and the community, has resulted in State approval that will provide significant investment in four key North Avenue projects aimed at further galvanizing the renaissance of the area for creative and entertainment uses.

"Specifically, The State Board of Public Works approved phase one projects, under the auspices of the Station North Investment Fund (an FY20 Bond Bill and passed by the MD General Assembly last year, thanks in great part to the efforts of Delegate Maggie McIntosh and Senator Cory McCray). The Fund is designed to foster redevelopment of long-vacant commercial structures in Station North along North Avenue."

This news follows Baltimore Improv Group's annual fundraiser in December 2019 where the improv comedy nonprofit raised $36,000 raised to support local improv comedy programs such as communication training with local corporations.

Station North includes portions of three historic Baltimore neighborhoods: Charles North, Greenmount West, and Barclay between the more well-known neighborhoods of Mount Vernon, Bolton Hill, and Charles Village

Terry Withers serves as Baltimore Improv Group's Managing Director. Withers started improvising in 2007. He is past teacher and performer of New York City's The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre founded by comedy performers Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh.

"I am so proud of BIG's community and team of volunteers for the fantastic work they did on our annual fundraiser, WinterWonderYesAnd! " said Withers, who also teaches improv as a faculty member of BIG University and tours the nation with a few different improv shows.

The funds raised go to aggressively pursue Baltimore Improv Group's mission by underwriting the 100% free shows initiative, a robust scholarship program, upcoming space improvements and many more programs meant to enrich life in the Baltimore region through the practice and enjoyment of improv comedy.

"We raised even more than we've announced previously, $36,000! That's over 25% increase from the previous year's fundraiser. Thanks, everyone, I'm overwhelmed!"

Maryland's State Department of Business and Economic Development designates "arts and entertainment districts" giving tax breaks to artists who live and work in the district.

For more information about free comedy shows every night of the week at Baltimore Improv Group, visit bigimprov.org.

The BIG Theater is located at 1727 N. Charles St, Baltimore, Maryland.

Photo Credit: Omar Ibrahim





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You