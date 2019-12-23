Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Baltimore:
Best Acting Ensemble (Specific Production)
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Direction of a Play or Musical
Best Lighting Design
Best Scenic Design
Best Theater
JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 10%
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Small town stars 6%
FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 5%
Brandon Shaw McKnight - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 26%
Jeffrey Denman - FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 25%
Bob Gatchel - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre 19%
Aidan Briggs - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre 8%
Andy Collins - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 6%
Curtis Lee - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Small town stars 5%
Reynaldo Piniella - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage 27%
Greg Burgess - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chesapeake Shakespeare 19%
bruce randolph - EVERYTHING IS WONDERFUL - EVERYMAN THEATRE 15%
Michael Crowley - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Milburn Stone Theatre 11%
Terrance Fleming - DIRTY PICTURES - Rapid Lemon Productions 11%
Brian Ruff - A FEW GOOD MEN - Tidewater Players 7%
Jessica Lauren Ball - CABARET - Olney Theatre Center 26%
Molly Lyons - FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 20%
Sebastian Ryder - A NEW BRAIN - Iron Crow Theatre 13%
Lillian Stoneburger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 5%
Allison Fitzgerald - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Small town stars 4%
Sarah Mackin - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 4%
Hannah Kelley - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chesapeake Shakespeare 18%
Marianne Angellela - THE MYSTERY OF LOVE & SEX - Iron Crow Theatre 18%
Tameika Chavis - MACBETH - Chesapeake Shakespeare 17%
Heather O'Shaughnessy - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 10%
Michele Schultz - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 9%
Asia-Ligé Arnold - COLLECTIVE RAGE - Iron Crow Theatre 6%
Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Community Theater 7%
CHELSEA HUMPHRIES - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 6%
Amy Appleby - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 6%
Cindy Andersen - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 15%
SHARI AUSTIN - NOISES OFF - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 7%
Wil Crowther - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Cockpit in Court 6%
Erin Riley - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 11%
Debbie Mobley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 5%
Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Productions 4%
JACOB SCHUMACHER - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 10%
Lindsay Sier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 8%
Tyrell Stanley - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Children’s playhouse of Maryland 7%
Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 9%
RUSTY AUSTIN - NOISES OFF - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 9%
Bob Denton - EVIL DEAD - Deer in the Spotlight 7%
Maryland Renaissance Festival 11%
Milburn Stone Theatre 10%
URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 5%
