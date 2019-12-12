Everyman Theatre Extends AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Everyman Theatre is pleased to announce the extended run of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, currently on stage. will be adding seven shows. Adapted by noted playwright Ken Ludwig, the Everyman production, directed by Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi, the show is delighting Everyman audiences and is already 95% sold out during the regular run.



"Watching audiences come to celebrate the holidays together at Everyman Theatre is always a treat," says Lancisi. When you put Agatha Christie and Ken Ludwig together on the same murder mystery you get a wickedly fun night out that the whole family can enjoy, as well as a real sense of escaping to a faraway, exotic locale."

It is 1934, and while on holiday in Istanbul, the world's greatest detective-Hercule Poirot (played by Everyman Resident Company Member Bruce Randolph Nelson*†) receives a telegram pleading for his quick return to London to work on a new case.

He manages to snag a last-minute ticket to board the ultra-luxe, otherwise fully-booked railway, The Orient Express, thanks to his old buddy, Monsieur Bouc (Jefferson A. Russell*†) who works with the train.

Once aboard, he meets a parade of interesting passengers, including Samuel Ratchett (Danny Gavigan*†) an off-putting American businessman; Princess Dragonmiroff (Helen Hedman*) a Russian Royal; medically-trained Countess Andrenyi (Lilian Oben*); Mrs. Helen Hubbard (Deborah Hazlett*†), an American aristocrat; and Mary Debenham (Hannah Kelly†) a mystery woman who is a nanny by trade, and other suspects: Greta Ohlsson (Beth Hylton*†); Hector McQueen (Tony Nam*†); and train conductor Michel (M. Scott McLean*).

One of the most well-known detective thrillers ever published, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is the gold standard for whodunits the world over-particularly those involving a confined room full of plausible suspects, all under investigation by a brilliant sleuth.



Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express runs through January 11, 2020. Tickets ($10-69) are on sale now, online (everymantheatre.org), by phone (410.752.2208), or at the Everyman Theatre Box Office (315 W. Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD).





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You