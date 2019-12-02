December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Baltimore Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Baltimore:
Best Acting Ensemble (Specific Production)
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Direction of a Play or Musical
Best Lighting Design
Best Scenic Design
Best Theater
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 9%
FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 5%
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Small town stars 5%
Brandon Shaw McKnight - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 27%
Jeffrey Denman - FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 25%
Bob Gatchel - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre 19%
Aidan Briggs - EVITA - Milburn Stone Theatre 7%
Andy Collins - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 6%
Michael Bliss - EVIL DEAD - Deer in the Spotlight 4%
Reynaldo Piniella - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage 28%
Greg Burgess - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chesapeake Shakespeare 19%
bruce randolph - EVERYTHING IS WONDERFUL - EVERYMAN THEATRE 14%
Michael Crowley - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Milburn Stone Theatre 12%
Brian Ruff - A FEW GOOD MEN - Tidewater Players 8%
Quincy Vicks - THE MYSTERY OF LOVE & SEX - Iron Crow Theatre 7%
Jessica Lauren Ball - CABARET - Olney Theatre Center 26%
Molly Lyons - FUN HOME - Baltimore Center Stage 22%
Sebastian Ryder - A NEW BRAIN - Iron Crow Theatre 14%
Sarah Mackin - NEWSIES - Third Wall Productions 4%
Kristen Davis - RENT - Authentic Community Theatre 4%
Asia-Ligé Arnold - BEEHIVE THE 60'S MUSICAL - Spotlighters Theater 4%
Marianne Angellela - THE MYSTERY OF LOVE & SEX - Iron Crow Theatre 19%
Hannah Kelley - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Chesapeake Shakespeare 18%
Tameika Chavis - MACBETH - Chesapeake Shakespeare 17%
Michele Schultz - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 9%
Heather O'Shaughnessy - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 9%
Asia-Ligé Arnold - COLLECTIVE RAGE - Iron Crow Theatre 7%
Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Community Theater 7%
CHELSEA HUMPHRIES - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 6%
Quae Simpson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 5%
Cindy Andersen - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 15%
SHARI AUSTIN - NOISES OFF - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 7%
Brittney Soto - OKLAHOMA - Authentic Community Theatre 5%
Erin Riley - JULIUS CAESAR - Maryland Renaissance Festival 11%
Bambi Johnson - NEWSIES - Street Lamp Productions 4%
Debbie Mobley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 4%
JACOB SCHUMACHER - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 10%
Tyrell Stanley - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Children’s playhouse of Maryland 8%
Lindsay Sier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 7%
RUSTY AUSTIN - NOISES OFF - URBANA HIGH SCHOOL 9%
Bob Denton - EVIL DEAD - Deer in the Spotlight 8%
Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre 8%
Maryland Renaissance Festival 11%
Milburn Stone Theatre 10%
Authentic Community Theatre 6%
