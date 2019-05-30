Cockpit In Court Brings Disaster! Creator And Author Seth Rudetsky To CCBC Essex, June 16

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, will perform Disaster! June 14 through June 30 by playwrights Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, concept created by Seth Rudetsky and Drew Geraci, with additional material by Drew Geraci. All performances will be held at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, F. Scott Black Theatre, on the Essex campus, 7201 Rossville Boulevard.

Earthquakes, tidal waves, and infernos take center stage in Broadway's side-splitting homage to classic disaster films. Unforgettable songs of the '70s include "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff," to name a few. Disaster! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI http://www.MTIShows.com.

Please join us for a special Q&A with Mr. Rudetsky after the Sunday, June 16 performance. Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon Broadway deejay and host of Seth Speaks on SiriusXM Radio. He played Sheldon on Broadway in The Ritz and starred opposite Sutton Foster in They're Playing Our Song for the Actors Fund. He produced/conducted the Dreamgirls concert with Audra McDonald (Nonesuch Records) and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (Grammy nomination). As a comedy writer, he has three Emmy nominations for The Rosie O'Donnell Show. As an author, his newest novel is The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek (Random House).

Director/Choreographer Todd Pearthree brings the show to life with local actors. Cast members are Shane Lowry, John Andrew, Carly J. Amato, Tom Wyatt, Darren McDonnell, Brian Jacobs, Lisa Pastella, Liz Boyer Hunnicutt, Jeff Burch, Rikki Howie Lacewell, Nancy Asendorf, Liam Hamilton, Albert Boeren, Fiona Crowley, Olivia Aubele, Rachel Verhaaren, Ryan Holmes and Connor Kiss.

Tickets for Adults are $22, seniors (60+) are $20, and children (12 and under) are $14. Tickets are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online at TicketReturn.com. A group rate of $15 per ticket is available for parties of 20 or more.

For more information, visit www.ccbcmd.edu/performingarts or the arts blog.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You