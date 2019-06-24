Cockpit In Court And Court Jesters Young People's Theatre Presents Disney's ALADDIN JR.

The Court Jesters Young People's Theatre takes the stage at Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex. They will perform Disney's Aladdin, Jr. July 6 - 14 in the Lecture Hall, at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Boulevard.

The beloved story of a "diamond-in-the-rough" street rat has been given the royal treatment! This new adaption of the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and 2014 hit Broadway show features expanded characters, new songs and more thrills. It's sure to open up "a whole new world" for the young people in your life.

All seats are $10. Tickets are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online at TicketReturn.com.

Liz Boyer Hunnicutt directs the Court Jesters' cast of actors. Cast members are Ethan Holler, Jules Einhorn, Serenity Holmes, Shahmeer Mirza, Jordan Dixon, Mason Petr, Jackson Foard, Tommy Peisinger, and Ryann Reich. The Ensemble members are Abisola Osho, Adam Pratnicki, Allie Knupp, Amy Claudio, Anike Osho, Brooke Henshaw , CJ Binetti , Claire Schafer, Daniela Alvarez, Ella Cowger, Elliott Whitman, Emily Butz, Emily Davis, Emily Foggo, Erin Acerno, Grace Glennon, Haley Knupp, Julia Morgereth, Louisa Demers, Maggie Rubin, Mara Jade Beaumier, Meghan Chrzanowski , Meredith Einhorn, Molly Foggo , Molly Parker, Myles Taylor, Ogechi Amadi, Peyton Evans, Rose Glennon, Savanah Monroe, Sofia Alvarez, Talia Lebowitz.

Disney's Aladdin, Jr. is based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio and directed and produced by Ron Clements and John Musker and the book by Chad Beguelin. Music is by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTIShows.com.

For more information, visit ccbcmd.edu/cockpit or the CCBC Performing Arts blog.





