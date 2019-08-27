Charm City Fringe Announces 2019 Festival Lineup

Charm City Fringe announces the line-up for the eighth annual festival, now in its third year in the Bromo Arts District. Charm City Fringe will present 22 productions and over 90 performances during the 11-day festival from Oct. 10-20.

Charm City Fringe features performers from all over North America presenting new, innovative, and experimental work. The festival features 11 productions by Maryland artists and 11 from other states. Shows include clowns pushing and pulling the earth towards nuclear annihilation, a whimsical Victorian steampunk love spectacle, the summoning of the great priest Cthulhu, and an immersive production based on the life of the enslaved Baltimore cook, Ms. Sybby Grant.

Festival venues are conveniently located within three blocks in the Bromo Arts District, and include Maryland Art Place, Downtown Cultural Arts Center, Howard Row, with the newly opened Le Mondo space serving as the Charm City Fringe headquarters and location of Fringe After Dark performances and parties.

Passes to shows are now available. Options include 3-ticket and All-Access passes, as well as a Date Night combo pass that includes 2 tickets to 2 shows (for a total of 4 tickets). The full schedule will be announced in September.

Charm City Fringe again is partnering with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and the Bromo Arts District, which is providing programming support. Charm City Fringe is also made possible with support from the Maryland State Arts Council, the William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.





