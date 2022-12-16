CAMELOT to Kick Off Way Off Broadway's 2023 Season

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's 2023 Season - theatre's 29th of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Mid-Maryland region - will kick off in January with the classic musical that brings the Arthurian legend to life on the stage, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot. The show begins its run January 13th at the theatre located in the Willowtree Plaza along Frederick's Golden Mile.

In the show, an idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guinevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance. The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White's novel in Lerner and Loewe's award-winning, soaring musical.

The legend of King Arthur first appeared in Welsh poetry in the 6th Century as a Celtic Briton who led his men against the invading Saxons. But much of the Arthurian legend we know today comes from Geoffrey of Monmouth's 12th Century work Historia Regum Britanniae (History of the Kings of Britain). As for Sir Lancelot, it was not until around the same time that he became a part of the tale when French writer ChrÃ©tien de Troyes published Lancelot, Perceval. Since then, King Arthur, Lancelot, and the Knights of the Round Table have appeared in countless forms and stories, which is why it has been difficult discerning fact from fiction. Though most historians agree that the characters in the Arthurian legend are just creations of folklore and poetry and were not, in fact, living historic figures.

Way Off Broadway's production is led by Rory Dunn as King Arthur, Megan Elizabeth West as Guinevere, and Wil Spaeth as Sir Lancelot. They will be joined onstage by Justin Barish, Tina M. Bruley, Bekah Burgoon, Steve Burgoon, Dana McNemar, Pete Meyers, Zane L. Oberholzer, Jr., Estefany Rivera, Caleb Whitcomb, and Matthew B. Withers as all of the knights and ladies of the court.

Camelot has a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. Way Off Broadway's production is directed by the theatre's Executive Producer, Bill Kiska, with music direction by Zane L. Oberholzer, Jr.

The musical is based on T.H. White's novel The Once and Future King, first published in 1958 by the Collins publishing house.

Lerner and Loewe's stage adaptation of the book premiered on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on December 3, 1960. The production was directed by legendary director Moss Hart and starred Richard Burton as King Arthur, Julie Andrews as Guinevere, and Robert Goulet as Lancelot. At the 1961 Tony Awards, the production took home four trohpies out of the five for which it was nominated, including Best Leading Actor for Burton. The original Broadway production closed on Janury 5, 1963 after morew than 870 performances.

Immediately following its closing in New York, a national tour was launched, running for two years followed by a production in London's West End. A film version of Camelot was released by Warner Bros. in 1967 starring Richard Harris as Arthur and Vanessa Redgrave as Guinevere.

King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table would not return to Broadway until a limited revival of Camelot opened at Lincoln Center in 1980 with Burton returning to the role of Arthur alongside Christine Ebersole as Guinevere. As Camelot opens Way Off Broadway's 2023 Season, a new revival of the classic tale has been announced by Lincoln Center for later in the year.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is preparing for its 29th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les MisÃ©rables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, ...Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph..., Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre, but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions. www.wayoffbroadway.com