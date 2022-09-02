BlackRock Announces 2022-2023 Season of Performances, Exhibits, and Events

BlackRock Center for the Arts, providing opportunities to explore, celebrate and engage in the arts, invites you to join us for an anniversary season to ignite your inner joy and love of the arts. To kick off this special 20th year, BlackRock will be celebrating an entire week with an artist reception and gallery opening on September 17, social media previews of the season during the week, and a culminating opening party on September 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM.

With incendiary notes echoing through the halls throughout our anniversary season, BlackRock will come alive as music styles mesh to create a fresh feel. From Celtic-rock to beat boxing acoustic guitar, Latin-Irish Fusion to The Motown Sound, Rock & Roll Bagpipes to Go-go Music, this season under the new leadership of Artistic Director Kelly Chauncey and CEO Katie Hecklinger will blend the unexpected with the familiar to create sparks of inspiration for all who enter through our doors.

The season kicks off with an artist reception for Upcycle!, an exhibition in partnership with Strathmore, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Full of creative energy, Upcycle! offers artwork with intriguing details and unusual, repurposed materials. See the full exhibit of Upcycle! at both Strathmore and BlackRock Center for the Arts from September 17 to October 29, 2022.

Also opening that day in Gallery II is Estamos Aquí, a representation of artwork to honor and celebrate intersectional voices and Latino contribution to contemporary art. This exhibition combines a blend of artforms to create a rich, immersive experience for the attendee. Artist reception date and time TBD.

Throughout the week, BlackRock will stoke the flames of its upcoming season with glimpses of our upcoming performances.

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM, BlackRock honors its 2022-2023 members in a celebration with an exclusive party prior to the opening performance of the season, Hazmat Modine. Hailing from New York City, there is no sound that is quite like Hazmat Modine's combination of swing, klezmer, hokum jug band, blues, rocksteady, and more.

Opening week concludes with an educational opportunity fused with a performance. Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira will hold workshops on Canadian stepdancing percussion and strings, and participating students will be incorporated into their performance September 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM. As a duo, they bring life and fire into their own original melodies, and high-energy tunes from Scotland, Ireland, North America, and Scandinavia - complimented by richly interwoven vocal harmonies, and lively Canadian stepdance.

HAZMAT MODINE

September 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Hazmat Modine, called a "completely unique New York Roots-Blues-World-Music Band," draws from a wide array of influences and time periods. Performing music from the '20s through the early '60s, including genres such as swing, klezmer, hokum jug band, blues, rocksteady, and more, the dual harmonica-fronted band has earned a reputation as fearless world music alchemists.

JOCELYN PETTIT & ELLEN GIRA

September 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM

From Canada and the US, Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira are a dynamic fiddle and cello duo. First meeting in Scotland in 2018, they joined their musical forces, and have since been gracing stages and captivating audiences in both North America and the UK.

CHRISTYLEZ BACON

October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM

A GRAMMY Nominated Progressive Hip-Hop artist and multi-instrumentalist from Southeast, Washington, D.C.. As a performer, Christylez multi-tasks between various instruments such as the West African djembe drum, acoustic guitar, and the human beat-box (oral percussion), all while continuing the oral tradition of storytelling through his lyrics.

In 2011, Christylez began a cross-cultural collaborative concert series in Washington, D.C., "Washington Sound Museum" (WSM). WSM is a monthly intimate celebration of music featuring guest artists from diverse musical genres with Christylez Bacon and his progressive hip-hop orchestra. Since WSM's inception, Christylez has collaborated with artists from various cultural backgrounds, ranging from the Hindustani & Carnatic music of India, the contemporary Arabic music of Egypt, and the music of Brazil.

With a mission towards cultural acceptance and unification through music, Christylez is constantly pushing the envelope - from performances at the National Cathedral, to becoming the first Hip-Hop artist to be featured at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, composing and orchestrating an entire concert for a 12-piece orchestra commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Smithsonian Institute, or recording a Folk/Hip-Hop children's album. He is the recipient of multiple honors awarded by the Washington Area Music Association including 2013 Artist of the Year, and the Montgomery County Executive Award for Excellence in the Arts, and has even been honored as a 2012 "Library Superhero" by Friends of the Library, Montgomery County.

PUSH PLAY FEATURING PAM WARD & D. FLOYD

October 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM

Led by one of Go-go's most legendary figures, Donnell Floyd, Push Play features some of the DMV's most amazing musicians and performers who put their spin on your favorite R&B/Soul Classics.

MC JAZZTET

October 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM

One of BlackRock's long-time favorites is back. Join the Montgomery College Jazz Ensemble for an afternoon full of your favorite toe-tapping jazz hits.

CRUSH FUNK BRASS BAND

October 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM

Crush Funk is a group of passionate young musicians that enjoy performing and playing (a little bit of) a lot of the music you like throughout the DMV.

SUGAR BEAR & E.U.

October 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM

For over half a century, Experience Unlimited-commonly known as E.U.-has been synonymous with the funky, quintessentially Washington, D.C., dance music known as Go-go. Originally influenced by the Jimi Hendrix Experience (the group's namesake), Sugar Bear formed E.U. as a rock band in 1971 with William "Ju Ju" House and Ivan Goff while attending Southeast D.C.'s Ballou High School. After opening for Chuck Brown-a prize for winning their school talent show-the young musicians were inspired to develop a funkier sound, quickly gaining a regional following alongside Brown and their contemporaries Trouble Funk and Rare Essence. E.U.'s big break came in 1986 while playing a party for Spike Lee, who enlisted them to perform a song in his next movie, School Daze. "Da Butt" became a dance sensation, reaching #1 on Billboard's R&B chart and scoring a Grammy nomination. Hits like "Buck Wild" and "Taste of Your Love" followed, as did recordings with rappers Salt-N-Pepa and Kurtis Blow.

ROBERT PERSON & ALLYN JOHNSON

October 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM

Vocalist Robert E. Person has become one of Jazz and Gospel music's most quintessential singers. Allyn Johnson is a multi-talented musician, composer, arranger, and producer whose trademark sound gives brilliance and fortitude to the art of jazz improvisation.

THE CHUCK BROWN BAND

October 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM

"The Godfather of Go-go," Chuck Brown is the undisputed sole founder and creator of Go-go music, a hypnotically danceable genre deeply rooted in funk and soul that he developed in the early 70's, and the only form of expressive culture to originate in D.C.. Chuck recorded with artists as diverse as Thievery Corporation, Brian Culbertson, Jeff Majors, and Kindred the Family Soul. A street in Washington D.C. was renamed "Chuck Brown Way." In September 2010, Brown released an ambitious three-disc set, "We Got This," which includes the Grammy nominated song LOVE featuring Jill Scott with Marcus Miller. Chuck Brown & His Band have appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show with The Roots, the Mo'Nique show, NPR's Tiny Desk Unit, and NPR's World Café. The National Symphony Orchestra paid tribute to Chuck Brown in September 2011 with 2 commissioned works of orchestral arrangements and a performance on the West Lawn of the US Capitol. Attended by an estimated 50,000 people, the NSO and Chuck performed together, followed by his band in concert with guests Doug E Fresh and Sugar Bear.

LIL' PUMPKINS FESTIVAL WITH PARENT BEER GARTEN

October 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM

Lil' Pumpkins is back! The spooktacular celebration of family programming returns with free pumpkins, improv workshops, exhibits, trick-or-treating, visual arts, haunted hip-hop, and more on October 29, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM.

ROCKY HORROR LATE NIGHT DOUBLE-FEATURE SHOW

October 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM

October 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM

The longest-running midnight movie of all time stars Tim Curry as the kinky yet endearing "transsexual from Transylvania" Dr. Frank N. Furter, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick as his hapless guests Brad and Janet, Meat Loaf as motorcycle-riding rough trade and author Richard O'Brien as the hunchbacked butler Riff Raff. It is harmless musical fun-a delightful spoof of Hollywood horror movies and Old Dark House melodramas. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was the first-and is still the best-interactive movie experience!

TULA'S LADIES OF HIP HOP DRAG SHOW

November 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Hosted by Tula, this show features nothing but the hottest hip hop tracks and the most beautiful drag queens. Be dazzled by their gorgeous outfits and their elegant makeup as they bring drag performance to the next level.

MARK G. MEADOWS & THE MOVEMENT ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT

December 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Acclaimed jazz composer, pianist, music director, vocalist, jazz instructor, & actor, Mark G. Meadows is a man on a mission: to create a unifying sound that breaks through social barriers. There is something for everyone in his music, which harmonizes pop, gospel, R&B, hip hop, funk, and jazz. With his lyrics, suffused with meaning, and his velvet voice, Meadows cuts through the noise to speak to all. You can hear his genius in his 4 self-produced albums, Be the Change (2019), To the People (2016), Somethin' Good (2014), and A Child is Born (2008). Debonair on the stage, he is an entertainer of the highest caliber.

MLK/FBI FILM SCREENING

January 14, 2023, Time TBD

MLK/FBI is the first film to uncover the extent of the FBI's surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Based on newly discovered and declassified files, utilizing a trove of documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and unsealed by the National Archives, as well as revelatory restored footage, the documentary explores the government's history of targeting Black activists, and the contested meaning behind some of our most cherished ideals. Featuring interviews with key cultural figures including former FBI Director James Comey and directed by Emmy Award-winner and Oscar-nominee Sam Pollard, MLK/FBI tells this astonishing and tragic story with searing relevance to our current moment.

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI... FILM SCREENING

January 14, 2023, Time TBD

On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcom X, and they discuss the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement.

THE NIGHT JAMES BROWN SAVED BOSTON

January 14, 2023, Time TBD

James Brown, the hardest worker in show business, worked extra hard on April 5, 1968 to keep Boston calm in the aftermath of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

MOUSEY THOMPSON & THE JAMES BROWN EXPERIENCE

January 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM

Globally respected, Robert "Mousey" Thompson is best known for his work as a drummer for the original expert performer and the late "Godfather of Soul" James Brown. With James Brown's Soul Generals, Thompson has circled the globe countless times, performing for millions upon millions of die-hard fans.

Thompson has done it all. He was the drummer for the late, great Wilson Pickett, has performed on almost every hit variety and talk show of the last couple of decades, and has performed on the grandest of all stages, including Woodstock 99, Live 8, and the American Music Awards. He can also be heard on tracks by groups like The Black Eyed Peas, in blockbuster movies, and on various major record labels, including his A&M solo release Give It A Try. Thompson is based out of the Washington D.C. area, where he contributes to private educational programs, continues to perform with bands like The Soul Generals, in honor of the legendary Godfather, and has recently completed several collaborations with artists ranging from Bootsy Collins to Jab'o Starks and Clyde Stubblefield.

MACMILLAN PIPE BAND

February 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Join us for an evening of traditional and contemporary music from all over the world - including classics such as Scotland the Brave and Amazing Grace, American standards like Shenandoah, and world class jigs, reels and more! The MacMillan Pipe Band of the Greater Washington, D.C. region is one of the United States' most successful competitive traditional Scottish ensembles. From local performances in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia to the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, MacMillan is the torchbearer for a long history of world-class bagpipe and drum music from the U.S. Capitol area, with nearly a dozen world champion musicians in their ranks.

WASHINGTON PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS CHILDREN OF THE GOSPEL CHOIR

February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM

Formed in 1993, Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir (COTG) is one of Washington Performing Arts's resident ensembles. COTG has become a destination choir for local students who look to develop excellence in artistry and technique as a performance ensemble. Chosen through a competitive audition process, choir members from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia commit to participating in a year of choral training, intensive workshops, and a variety of performances on Washington Performing Arts' main stage and through community events. The COTG program provides opportunities for youth in grades four through twelve and promotes an environment of self-confidence, teamwork, and respect.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Michele Fowlin, the Children of the Gospel Choir have been featured at the White House (with Sara Bareilles at the Canadian State Dinner honoring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau); the Inaugural Prayer Services for President Barack Obama and the National Memorial Service for Nelson Mandela, both at The Washington National Cathedral; with Matthew Whitaker in concert; the Washington Performing Arts Gala with Broadway star Matthew Morrison; the historic Howard Theatre; the U.S. Department of State; and on NBC's Today.

THE STRING QUEENS

February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Praised for its "authentic, soulful, and orchestral sound," The String Queens (TSQ) is a dynamic trio that creates stimulating musical experiences that inspire diverse audiences to love, hope, feel, and imagine! With an array of repertoire spanning from the Baroque era to the Jazz Age to today's Billboard Hot 100 Chart, TSQ performs versatile programs that transport audiences through time and a multitude of musical genres.

Based in Washington, D.C., TSQ members have been featured in famed performance venues across four continents including: Carnegie Hall, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Howard Theatre, Royal Festival Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Shanghai Grand Theatre, The Moscow Conservatory, and Blues Alley, to name a few.

CELEBRATE ST. PATTY'S WITH THE RED HOT CHILI PIPERS

March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries its own health warning. The band's achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call 'bagrock.'

DREAMGIRLS, THE MUSICAL

April 28-30, 2023

Directed by Artistic Director, Kelly Chauncey, Dreamgirls is Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s and follows the rising stardom of the Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago. The three best friends-the phenomenally talented, but demanding Effie White, the beautiful and appealing Deena Jones, and the eager, romantic Lorrell Robinson-team up with driven, demanding manager Curtis Taylor, who is determined to see their-and his-star rise. As their careers begin to take off, changes are made to ensure their mass appeal to the pop market. Egos are bruised, tempers flare, and hearts are broken in pursuit of stardom. Inspired by the stories of groups such as The Supremes and The Shirelles and featuring many iconic classic songs, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music and the artists that make such music great.

Led by guest curator, Tomora Wright, BlackRock's 2022-2023 Kay Gallery and Gallery II will be vibrant as beauty and practicality merge to create inspired exhibitions.

SAQA's Upcycle!

A co-exhibit with Strathmore

September 17 - October 29, 2022

Juror Katie Pasquini Masopust for UPCYCLE! says "Fiber art also has a rich tradition of incorporating elements that would otherwise be discarded by turning them into compelling compositions. Repurposing used materials is one of the most effective solutions there is to deal with today's environmentally devastating waste.

Estamos Aquí

September 17 - October 29, 2022

Estamos Aquí celebrates the Latino/a/x artist, encompasses a range of experiences through visual imagery, and educates the community. The exhibition highlights Latino/a/x culture, identity, language, ceremony, legacy, lifestyle, history, and family, and asks the question: What does that look like visually, through words and the fine art experience?

Photography Now

November 13, 2022 - January 7, 2023

Photography Now is a regional exhibition highlighting various techniques and perspectives. Whether there is distortion in the method or subject matter, the contemporary collection of work aims to push the boundaries of understanding, focusing on abstract elements and experimentation.

GAIA: Works by Carol A. Moore

November 13, 2022 - January 7, 2023

Exploring the endless experimentation of printmaking, Carol's work is rooted in the natural world.

Art League of Germantown Exhibit & Spring Sale

March 18, 2023 - April 15, 2023

Now extended! Featuring fine original works in a wide variety of mediums by the members of the Art League of Germantown (ALOG). ALOG artists present paintings, drawings, photographs, exquisitely crafted jewelry, sculpture, fused glass, ceramics, fiber art pieces, mixed media works, and more.

Youth Art Month 2023

March 18, 2023 - April 15, 2023

Art shows, special exhibits, fundraisers, and activities take place annually to celebrate visual art education for grades Kindergarten through twelve. Presented in partnership with the Council for Art Education who coordinates Youth Art Month annually, see the work of upper Montgomery County budding student artists as they display their finest pieces.

BlackRock Center for the Arts will continue its dedication to the outdoor events for which it has become known in Upcounty over the past several years. These include, but are not limited to:

Latin Rhythms Festival (formerly Hispanic Heritage Festival)

October 1, 2022

12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

The 3rd annual Latin Rhythms Festival at the BlackRock Center for the Arts offers the Upcounty community a free and safe way to enjoy a day full of fun, festivities, and celebration of Hispanic heritage. Activities from 12 PM to 10 PM. They include a street market, local artists, Latino-owned businesses, and performances from La Unica, Jonathan Acosta, and Orquesta Nfuzion.

Lil' Pumpkins

October 29, 2022

2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Calling all lil' pumpkins for the cutest festival you have ever seen! The 3rd Annual Lil' Pumpkins Fest at BlackRock Center for the Arts offers the Upcounty community a fun, free, and safe way to enjoy all the Fall and spooky festivities. Activities from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM include trick-or-treating, photo booth, lil' pumpkin painting, beer garden, and costume parade! Later that evening, adults can enjoy two screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Celebrates the Season

December 3, 2022, Times TBD

Join BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, MD for an outdoor holiday market plucked right out of a European folktale followed by a live indoor concert of students from around the Upper Montgomery County area! Food, games, photos with Santa, holiday music, crafts, and surprises, this festive season kickoff only needs one thing- your family- to complete its winter wonderland magic.

Juneteenth 2023

June 17, 2023, Times TBD

Save the date! This year's Celebration will mark the second official observance of Juneteenth as both a national and County paid holiday. Activities will take place throughout BlackRock Center campus as well as at the Germantown Library.

Says Katie Hecklinger, CEO of BlackRock, "There is nothing like this season. It combines the strengths of BlackRock as a cornerstone of the Germantown cultural scene with the spirit of the community. Chauncey's season is flourishing and dynamic, and Wright's exhibits are inspired. Both are not just interesting; they are surprising, and fresh. I cannot wait to welcome patrons through BlackRock's doors."

Season Memberships are now on sale at www.blackrockcenter.org. For more information about BlackRock's upcoming season, dedicated member events, classes, and more, visit our website or call (301)528-2260.