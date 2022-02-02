Baltimore Center Stage Announces 2022 Spring & Summer Break Camps

BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE, announced today that it will hold in-person Spring and Summer Break Camps for children grades K-12. Campers will explore what things come together to make a story? How do you contribute to your own story, and the stories you share with others? At camp BCS, children will be able to work with others to help bring stories to life via poetry, music, movement, and our featured camp-in-a-box. Children will also get the opportunity to explore the versatility of STEAM. Through the power of bicycles, campers will spin, art and fruit smoothies with pedal power. Camp BCS will give children unlimited opportunities to play and investigate!

"It's really our pleasure to bring students enriching camp opportunities this Spring and Summer. We wholeheartedly understand the need for safe and well-rounded camp programming in this climate. This is precisely how we are committed to showing up as partners to parents in the Baltimore community," said Janal Daniel, the theater's Director of Learning and Social Accountability.

Drop off: 8:30 am

Camp start time: 9:00 am.

This year's Spring Camp Theme is Patchwork Stories and will run in two sessions.

Session 1: March 14th- March 18th

Session 2: April 11th- April 15th

Cost: $325/ Session

Summer Camp will consist of three sessions, and the theme will be Creative Impressions.

Session 1: June 27th- July 8th

Session 2: July 11th- July 22nd

Session 3: July 25th- August 5th

Cost: $750/ Session

Campers will move through class rotations with their pod and occasionally overlap with other pods for all-camp programming--diving into the creative mediums of storytelling through various workshops and activities. Each pod will consist of 10-11 students--

determined by age group.

Campers will explore a variety of topics, such as:

Poetry

Devised Theatre

Dance/Movement

Improv

Build and decorate a 3-D model of BCS' Pearlstone Theatre

Music

Technical Theatre/Production

Acting

Steam: Powering Blenders & Spin Art!

Covid-19 Information

For Spring 2022, Camp BCS will adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Maryland Department of Health. Baltimore Center Stage has worked closely with the Department of Health to plan a fun and safe camp experience approved by both the MDH and our Covid 19 taskforce. We have carefully outlined procedures and supplies to guard and maintain the health and safety of students, parents/guardians, and staff members. This includes routine cleaning standards, cleaning supplies in all camp classrooms and contact tracing processes.

For more information visit: https://www.centerstage.org/