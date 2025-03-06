Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents SWAN LAKE In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 25 and 26, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present Swan Lake at Maryland Hall for the Arts. Combining an emotionally moving story with captivating classical dance, Swan Lake is a significant work of the ballet repertory. BTM is honored to close its 2024-2025 mainstage season with this production.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Ballet Theatre of Maryland last performed Swan Lake in February of 2020, so it is a huge milestone to return to it. There is so much to say about Swan Lake: its sweeping score by Tchaikovsky, the distinctive images of a corps of swans all moving as one, and the high drama of its story. Portraying these characters onstage, particularly the tragic love of Odette and Siegfried, means not only dancing but also artistically interpreting each movement.”

Swan Lake as we know it dates to the 1895 production in St. Petersburg, Russia. Drawing inspiration from folk tales and the work of Wagner, it tells the story of the Queen of the Swans, Odette. Odette and the other swan maidens were transformed by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart, and their only hope for breaking the curse is a vow of true love. The noble Prince Siegfried is poised to provide this, but Rothbart and his wicked daughter Odile have another plan in mind.

Distinctive moments from the production include the courtly Grand Waltz in Act I, the expansive jumps of the Big Swans and the precision of the Little Swans in Act II, and the famous dichotomy of the White Swan and BLACK SWAN. Notably, this production will mark the swan song for principal dancer Lindsey Bell. She is retiring as a company member and ballet mistress after 10 seasons with BTM.

Enjoy Ballet Theatre of Maryland's performances of Swan Lake on April 25 at 7:30 and April 26 at 1:00 and 4:30. In-person tickets are on sale now with discounts for seniors, military, students, and children. For virtual audiences, tickets are $36 per household. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to performances. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.

