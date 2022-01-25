Bach In Baltimore to Perform Bach's B Minor Mass

Bach in Baltimore announced its performance of J.S. Bach's B. Minor Mass, the crown jewel in all of Bach's oeuvre, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Maryland State Boychoir Center for the Arts, located at 3400 Norman, Avenue, Baltimore. In-person and live-streaming tickets are available for the event.

For Bach in Baltimore Music Director and Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock, Bach's B Minor Mass is his 'Desert Island Disc.' "I'm quick to say that if I could have only one piece of music on my desert island, it would be Bach's B Minor Mass. It's a life-affirming and cathartic work that reinforces why J.S. Bach remains the greatest composer of the Baroque and beyond."

This monumental work represents Bach's lifelong and tireless artistry as a composer and musician of the highest caliber. Bach began the B Minor Mass early in his career, and he didn't finish it until the end of his life when he had already gone blind. Rather than being a pastiche or quilt-work of music, B Minor Mass is a cohesive work of art. It is a grand synthesis of J.S. Bach's every musical innovation and contribution. However, Bach never got a chance to hear a complete performance during his life. The complete B Minor Mass was first heard in Leipzig, Germany, in 1859-over 100 years after his death. Today, it stands the test of time as one of the most profound and spiritual works ever composed.

Under the direction of Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock, the full 45 member Bach in Baltimore choir, orchestra, and featured soloists Katherine Vetter Cain, soprano; Clair Galloway, soprano II/alto; Matthew Loyal Smith, tenor, William Marshall, bass will perform the full 27 movement Bach masterpiece that weaves together conventions common to both Lutheran and Catholic masses.

Admissions for J.S. Bach's B Minor Mass is $40 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for children under twelve. Tickets must be purchased in advance, online at BachinBaltimore.org, or by calling 410-941-9262. Tickets will not be sold at the door to ensure touchless transactions. All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test before admission into the venue. Please read our full Health and Safety measures online at https://bachinbaltimore.org/safety/.

Unable to attend in person? Not free for a particular concert date? NOW AVAILABLE: Live-streaming and on-demand access to ALL concerts (upcoming and previous) at Bach in Baltimore.