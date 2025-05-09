BROWN SUGAR BAKE-OFF 10-Minute Play Festival Begins This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Strand Theater Company is partnering with the Two Strikes Theatre Collective to jointly produce and present the third installment of the Brown Sugar Bake-Off.

This production comprises eight 10-minute original plays by Black women and nonbinary playwrights, centered around the common theme - Mental Health. Directed by Alma Davenport and Michelle Faulkner-Forson. Brown Sugar Bake-Off will run at the Strand Theater, May 30-June 15, 2025

About the Festival:

Inspired by Paula Vogel's Bake-Offs, the Brown Sugar Bake-Off is a celebration of the unique and universal stories Black women and non-binary creatives have to tell. Currently in its third year, the Brown Sugar Bake-Off will focus on a new theme: Mental Health. This year's focus is on what it means to reclaim our wellness in the face of emotional labor and generational trauma.

The plays featured in this year's Festival were selected by the panel of readers from both producing companies, following a region-wide call for submissions:

· All the things you never saw by Najah Bayyan

· In a Black Woman's kitchen by Petula Caesar

· Questioning my Mind by Che Arrington

· CUSS, OR: ALL THE THINGS WE COULD NOT SAY by Marita McKee

· Thinking of you by Sabriaya Shipley

· Fumble the D by Christen Cromwell

· An Unconventional Celebration by Taylor Leigh Lamb

· Resurrection by Sharéa Harris

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, May 30, 8pm – Opening Night

Saturday, May 31, 8pm

Sunday, June 1, 2pm

Friday, June 6, 8pm

Saturday, June 7, 8pm

Sunday, June 8, 2pm

Friday, June 13, 8pm

Saturday, June 14, 8pm

Sunday, June 15, 2pm

Ticket Information/Purchase:

